What NFL Rule Changes Would Benefit the Kansas City Chiefs Best?

Tucker D. Franklin

As the league’s proposed fourth-and-15 onside kick alternate fell to the wayside, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr looked at five rule changes that could help the league.

The fourth-and-15 rule was the first rule Orr proposed, but his second rule could benefit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Timeouts should carry over
It always seems odd to me the way that coaches pile away timeouts for the end of the first half, like squirrels storing away momentum for the long, cold winter. Timeouts should not be half dependent because, inevitably, a team is more likely to need its timeouts at the end of a game. Bad coaches blow timeouts for all types of erroneous reasons: formation confusion, the inability to relay a play, being surprised by a personnel grouping the opponent throws out, etc. They should be punished for such lapses in preparation. So often at the end of a game, if a team ahead by a score can simply outlast the finite number of timeouts its opponent has, it is able to win the game. But, if an opponent has responsibly managed itself to that point at the end of the fourth quarter, it should be rewarded with more of an opportunity to stop the clock and get the ball back for another possession.

This could help Head Coach Andy Reid and his clock management woes that luckily haven’t surfaced recently.

Another rule that would benefit the Chiefs would be employing the XFL’s extra point rule.

Modified XFL extra point rule
I do think that pushing back the extra point has added a bit of flare to a once meaningless play. I also think that, should teams feel content with ignoring the analytics and continuing to insist on kicking the one-point extra point, they should be able to do so. The league should do more, however, to set in place a risk/reward system for a team willing to either A) Take a big chance at the beginning of the game, or B) Execute a miraculous play at the end of a game when down by more than one traditional score. That’s why I would advocate for adopting portions of the XFL’s extra point rule, which eliminated the kick altogether and implemented a series of one-, two- and three-point tries at various yardages. I think teams should still have the kicking option, but also have a set of 2- and 3-point options based on completing a score from, say, the 7- and 15-yard lines, respectively.

To me, the argument currently being wielded by the NFL that they do not want to make it too easy for an opponent to come back at the end of a game is worthless. Nothing is earned over the course of a game until time runs out. If a coach is upset about a fourth-and-15 conversion or three-point conversion shaking the foundation of his once insurmountable lead, he should have done a better job preparing for said scenario.

With the game evolving, it would be nice to see the NFL step out of its traditional comfort zone and add some new rules to increase scoring and, of course, make it more fun for Chiefs fans.

For Orr's other suggested rule changes, click here to read the full story.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs Bring Back Safety Andrew Soroh

While he appeared to be on his way back to the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Draft, defensive back Andrew Soroh is now officially reunited with the Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Prepares For Next Season With a New Holder

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker doesn’t have experience as a holder in the NFL but, however, he has guided punters Tommy Townsend and Tyler Newsome through the process this offseason.

Joe Andrews

Dear NFL: Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back, Then We'll Talk

It’s been three years and nine months since former-San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted to kneel during the United States' national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in the country. Don’t you wish we would’ve listened to Colin Kaepernick?

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Tayshawn

Andy Reid is Back in the Building

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has returned to work at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving behind his basement to get back to breaking down film at the Chiefs' facilities.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: Will Rashad Fenton See An Increased Role in 2020?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't used one of their first selections on a cornerback since drafting Marcus Peters in 2015. With that not changing in the 2020 NFL Draft, could Rashad Fenton see an increased role with question marks surrounding the position?

Mark Van Sickle

Podcast: Bill Belichick's Coaching Tree is More Like a Shrub

This week on It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin and Taylor discuss how Bill Belichick hasn’t just had mediocre head coaching disciples, he has had a group chock full of misfits and failures.

Taylor Witt

Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Among NFL Stars in Black Lives Matter Video to NFL Owners

On Thursday night, a coalition of black NFL players released a video discussing Black Lives Matter, police brutality and systemic racism, uniting to ask NFL owners for a list of requests.

Joshua Brisco

The Art of NFL Contracts Part 4: The Three Ways to Manipulate Cap Space

Using these cap methods, teams are able to manipulate cap space while keeping players happy.

ConnerChristopherson

NFL to Allow Kansas City Chiefs and NFL Coaches to Return to Team Facilities

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday announcing that coaches may begin returning to work in team facilities as soon as Friday, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Drew Brees Wants 'Unity' Against Divisiveness — Whatever That Means

Drew Brees missed the mark in his answer to a question about police brutality, protests and his own leadership. Within his statement, two larger American problems were revealed.

Joshua Brisco