Which Chiefs Could Win Awards in 2020?

Joshua Brisco

Which Kansas City Chiefs players could be in the running for league awards in 2020? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted some potential outcomes for 2020's award-winners, and the Chiefs have a couple of clear contenders.

Starting with MVP, the topic of the above video featuring Orr, John Garcia Jr., Frankie Taddeo and myself, Orr sees Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the frontrunner, alongside Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

This is a conventionally sound lineup. The last non-quarterback MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012 and, before that, a two year stretch in 2005 and 2006 when Shaun Alexander and LaDainian Tomlinson won the awards. Outside of a few marquee running backs, the position has been so heavily divided among low-cost pieces that it’s difficult to suggest another running back will win in 2020 with any confidence.

Orr sees the other main member of the Chiefs' backfield as an award contender, as rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire joins Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Jonathan Taylor as his top candidates for offensive rookie of the year.

Joe Burrow is the only quarterback I’m putting on this list with any confidence. I think Justin Herbert will sit a good deal of the 2020 season and Tagovailoa should do the same in Miami. Since 2009, the award has gone receiver, quarterback, quarterback, quarterback, running back, receiver, running back, quarterback, running back, running back and quarterback. Helaire is worth keeping an eye on. His talent was such that it forced Andy Reid to break with a longstanding habit of seeking running back value in the later rounds, which means that the Chiefs’ roster was either so complete otherwise that the move made sense, or Helaire was so good and potentially scheme integrable that he needed to be selected there.

One prominent former Chief also makes Orr's list: former Chiefs quarterback and current Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith. Orr says that if Smith plays in 2020, he's the comeback player of the year.

If Alex Smith starts a game this season and completes an NFL pass, he should win the award hands down, no questions asked. Smith is in the thick of Washington’s QB battle, which is insane and impressive enough on its own. The fact that we may soon see him on the field again is an incredible testament to his personal drive. I can’t imagine another candidacy stacking up next to Smith’s with any credibility if Smith logs some playing time this year.

For all of Orr's previews of these awards and more, click here to read the full story on SI.com.

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

One place not mentioned: I think you could see Chris Jones or Tyrann Mathieu as an outside AFC DPOY candidate.

DS9
DS9

MVP? Mahomes - Check

