Who Will Start at Quarterback for the Chargers vs. the Chiefs in Week 2?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a quarterback battle. While veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor can presumably hold down the fort for LA, they invested in Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Regardless of who starts in Week 2 when the Chiefs go to Los Angeles, the Chiefs should win the game, but what is the plan for LA's QB situation?



Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer answered a question about Herbert vs. Taylor in his latest mailbag on SI.com:

From big blue for life!! (@sld150): Who’s gonna start Week 1 for the Chargers in your opinion?

Big Blue, I think, just based on the circumstances, it’ll probably be Tyrod Taylor. Justin Herbert’s already almost certain to lose OTAs and two minicamps, and will go to camp with the new CBA reducing the number of padded practices each team can have (from 28 to 16). Additionally, my feeling is Anthony Lynn looks at 2019 as a blip, and sees his team as a contender, so it’s not as if this will be a throwaway year to get the young guy reps.

But we always go to history on these things and history gives us a couple hints as to how this could play out.

First, 2011 can serve as a good guide to how 2020 might unfold, because that offseason was truncated too. Six quarterbacks went in that draft’s top 40. The two that started Week 1 (Cam Newton, Andy Dalton) played for teams that were giving them a boatload of work with the first team in practice from the jump, with intention of starting them. Two others (Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder) seized the starting jobs in the first half of the year, when their teams struggled. The final two (Jake Locker, Colin Kaepernick) were true redshirts, playing for contenders getting very competent veteran QB play.

Second, and this will back up the first point, based on a bigger sample size, in the 11 drafts between 2009 and ’19, only two of 35 first-round quarterbacks were true redshirts. One was Locker. The other was Patrick Mahomes. And Mahomes, like Locker, was playing for a contending team that was getting competent starting quarterback play. If you wanna consider Paxton Lynch a redshirt in 2016, the same principle applies.

So in there is the answer—Herbert probably doesn’t play Week 1, but the Chargers will turn to him at some point, unless the team remains in contention for the balance of the season and Taylor plays well throughout, which is certainly possible.

My general preference, even as I've been here for every step of the Patrick Mahomes era, is to get your rookie QB in-game reps as quickly as possible, in hopes of finding out what you have and getting every penny's worth out of his rookie contract. Obviously, it seems like a year behind Alex Smith helped Mahomes' growth, but the Chiefs did lose one year of what would have been incredible financial value for a starting quarterback. It's hard to know if Mahomes' career would be notably different if he had started in Year 1, but I'd give Herbert snaps early if I was the Chargers. However, from what we've heard from the Chargers and now Breer, it seems like the Chiefs will see Taylor in Week 2, and likely get Herbert in Week 17.

Since the publishing of the mailbag, Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn said that the Chargers would also be considering another quarterback for a potential addition to the team: Colin Kaepernick.

"That's something that's probably on the workout list," Lynn said. "I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far as his career, what [he wants] to do. But Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback and the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have, but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

For more on the potential of Kaepernick landing in the AFC West, click here. For Breer's full mailbag where he answers a series of questions from around the NFL, click here.