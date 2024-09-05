Will the Chiefs Three-Peat? MVP No. 3 for Patrick Mahomes? Experts Predict the 2024 NFL Season
Just before the 2024 NFL season officially begins, there's time to take one final swing at predicting how the year will play out. Sports Illustrated's The MMQB staff has revealed their view of how the year will unfold, and it's no surprise that the Chiefs weigh heavily on how the crew previewed the upcoming season.
Let's take a closer look at how the nine experts saw the Chiefs' season unfolding and who expects quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win his third MVP trophy in his seventh season as a starter.
The entire crew has the Chiefs making the playoffs and at least advancing to the divisional round. Gilberto Manzano dispatched Kansas City most quickly, as he has KC being bounced by the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Andrew Brandt and Mitch Goldich have the Chiefs falling to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship Game rematch, while Goldich also awarded Mahomes MVP. Albert Breer also has the Chiefs falling in the conference championship, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Conor Orr and John Pluym both picked Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl before falling to the Detroit Lions, though Pluym has Mahomes winning regular season MVP.
Matt Verderame picked the Chiefs to complete the three-peat, beating the Lions in Super Bowl LIX, with tight end Travis Kelce winning Super Bowl MVP.
Greg Bishop and Michael Rosenberg doubled-down on the Chiefs and Mahomes, picking the Chiefs to win it all, with Mahomes winning regular season and Super Bowl MVP.
Of the nine predictions, three have the Chiefs completing the three-peat, two have KC losing in the Super Bowl, three have the Chiefs stumbling in the AFC Championship Game, and one has KC losing in the divisional round. Mahomes got nearly half of the MVP votes, with four of nine experts predicting Mahomes's third Most Valuable Player award.
In the "bold prediction" department, Pluym went Chiefs-centric while highlighting what he believes could be a record-setting rookie season for first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
"Shortly after the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick, general manager Brett Veach explained the team’s rationale with a simple response: 'It's a speed game.' Exactly. It was also a speed game in 1998, when Randy Moss scored a rookie record 17 receiving touchdowns," Pluym wrote. "And Worthy is going to break that rookie record for touchdowns by a receiver, playing with Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Worthy is going to remind football fans of Tyreek Hill. Maybe not immediately, but there’s no doubt that Andy Reid will find ways to put him in positions to exploit a team’s defense and take down Moss’s record."