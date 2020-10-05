SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

How Much Does Patriots Backup QB Brian Hoyer Change the Chiefs' Game Plan?

Tucker D. Franklin

I'm sure you know by now that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening. If you know that, then I'm sure you know another positive result from Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu caused the game to be moved to tonight.

With Newton out, we'll have to wait another year to see him face off against quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Patriots backup Brian Hoyer will take the field tonight.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside The Kingdom+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

(WATCH) Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live: Stream Free

http://cbsnbcnews.best/NFL-Week-4/

KanganaRa

(WATCH) Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals Live: Stream -Today

http://cbsnbcnews.best/NFL-Week-4/

AbuJha

(LIVE) Watch Giants vs Rams Live: Full NFL Game Online - Now

http://thedsnews.best/Enjoy-NFL/

KinnorUpdates

by

JohanSon

(WATCH) Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Live: Stream NFL Game Today

http://thedsnews.best/Enjoy-NFL/

TitanMar

(LIVE) Watch Bills vs Raiders Live: Enjoy Week 4 NFL Game Online Today

http://thedsnews.best/Enjoy-NFL/

RaidersReport

(WATCH) Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live: Stream NFL - Today

http://cbsnbcnews.best/NFL-Week-4/

Achimev

(WATCH) Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Live: Stream NFL - Now

http://thedsnews.best/Enjoy-NFL/

Tesotti

Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Game 2020 Live FREE TV

https://foxplus2tvs.blogspot.com/2020/10/blog-post.html

Denes.rae

(LIVE) Watch Colts vs Bears Live: Stream & TV Coverage of Week 4 Game

http://thedsnews.best/Enjoy-NFL/

BearsUpdates

(LIVE) 2020 NBA Finals Live Stream | Lakers vs Heat Game 3 Full Match

http://pctvonlive.co/gm-3/

sinkara