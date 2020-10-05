How Much Does Patriots Backup QB Brian Hoyer Change the Chiefs' Game Plan?
Tucker D. Franklin
I'm sure you know by now that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening. If you know that, then I'm sure you know another positive result from Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu caused the game to be moved to tonight.
With Newton out, we'll have to wait another year to see him face off against quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Patriots backup Brian Hoyer will take the field tonight.