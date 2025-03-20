Chiefs Boost Defense With National Champion In Latest Mock
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2025 offseason with some clear question marks on their roster.
Amongst those question marks at the very top of the list? Offensive line, wide receiver and pass-rush.
The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal and franchise-tagged Trey Smith to address the trenches, while they retained Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Not many groundbreaking moves, but the Chiefs have at least been active at the positions.
The pass-rush department, however, has not had much movement so far. The Chiefs could be looking to add another first-round pass-rusher instead of a veteran, which they did in 2022 and 2023 with George Karlfaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
That is exactly the scenario the Chiefs face in The Athletic's latest mock draft, which has them selecting Ohio State pass-rusher J.T. Tuimoloau, who is fresh off winning a National Championship.
"Since general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid have found quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ next left tackle in Jaylon Moore, this mock draft presented two options for the team: Add another pass rusher or acquire Elijah Arroyo, the Miami tight end who could learn from future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, who could retire after the 2025 season," The Athletic's Nate Taylor said.
"As enticing as Arroyo is, the most logical decision is Tuimoloau, who is the ideal defensive end for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs need to bolster their pass rush, especially since six-year veteran Charles Omenihu is still a free agent. Similar to three-year player George Karlaftis, Tuimoloau can rush the quarterback with power, be a plus-defender when setting the edge against the run and be tenacious enough to make second-effort splash highlights."
Simply put, the Chiefs have not been good enough at getting to the quarterback. Only three players had more than 3.5 sacks last season, and one of them left in free agency. For the Chiefs' defense to continue to remain a strength, they will need to add some new blood to the defensive line unit.
The Chiefs will have plenty of choices at No. 31 overall, but adding to the pass-rush hardly seems like the worst way the Chiefs can improve the roster entering a key 2025 season.
