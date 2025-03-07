A Bold Prediction for the Chiefs in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from their Super Bowl loss by reloading their roster and making another postseason run next season. However, Kansas City can no longer afford to overlook positions of need, as it is clear the rest of the league is catching up.
For the past five seasons, the Chiefs have been the face of the National Football League. However, that has put a bullseye on the Chiefs' back that they must realize will be there as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are in town.
Luckily for the Chiefs, they have the front office and quarterback to help them deal with their constant desire for greatness. Kansas City may have lost the Super Bowl, but they are only a few moves in the NFL Draft and free agency away from potentially winning it next season.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently listed a bold move every team should make in free agency. He thinks the Chiefs should sign Najee Harris.
"Najee Harris isn’t the most exciting running back, but he has a proven history of production and durability. Harris exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in all four seasons with the Steelers and demonstrated he could hold up to receiving back work as a rookie in 2021 with 74 catches," Xie said.
"The Chiefs leaned on Kareem Hunt during his second stint with the team, but Hunt ran out of gas and finished with 3.6 yards per carry. Harris could bring a similar level of reliability to Hunt, but at a younger age and with more receiving ability.
Although the Chiefs undoubtedly need help along their offensive line and wide receiver positions more than they do at running back, their backfield still could use additional talent.
"The latter would help restore a lost element of the Chiefs’ offense. Patrick Mahomes finished with a career-low 4.2 completions per game to running backs, and his 0.12 EPA per dropback targeting RBs was his lowest since 2020. That would make Harris a worthwhile complement to Isiah Pacheco, whose physical running style and below-average frame make him an injury risk moving forward," Xie said.
The presence of Mahomes means many skill players would likely love to join the Chiefs in free agency. Kansas City must use this to its advantage.
