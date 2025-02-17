Analyst: Chiefs Still Own One of NFL's Top Super Bowl Windows
Even though the Eagles slammed shut Kansas City’s three-peat door, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl window remains wide open. That’s according to analyst Bucky Brooks, who ranked Kansas City’s current odds of reaching a fourth consecutive Super Bowl as third-best in the league.
“Do not let Kansas City's disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIX overshadow the team's dominance over the past six seasons,” Brooks wrote on Sunday. “The Chiefs have appeared in five Super Bowls in that span, winning three Lombardi Trophies while transforming from a high-flying, aerial circus to a throwback squad that plays complementary football.”
Since Buffalo lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93, only one team that lost a Super Bowl has returned to the game the following season. New England rebounded from a Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia in 2017 to beat the Rams in 2018. The Patriots are the only Super Bowl-losing team to return over the past 31 seasons.
In fact, since the Chiefs lost Super Bowl I and failed to return in 1967, a Super Bowl-losing team has returned to the big game on only eight occasions. Buffalo was 0-3 in Super Bowl returns from 1991-93, Denver lost its rebound Super Bowl in 1987 and Minnesota fell short in a 1974 reappearance. Prior to that, Miami completed the NFL’s only perfect season with a 1972 Super Bowl triumph after losing the prior season to Dallas. Those Cowboys had rebounded from a Super Bowl loss to beat the Dolphins in 1971.
All told, Super Bowl-losing teams are 3-5 in their returns the following season. Brooks, who played for the Chiefs from 1997-98, still thinks the Chiefs can retool with or without Travis Kelce. They can do it because Patrick Mahomes will find a way to score more points with or without elite weapons.
“Given Kansas City's evolution and impressive résumé (nine straight AFC West titles, seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances), the Chiefs must be considered top-tier title contenders with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes back to avenge a humiliating defeat on football's biggest stage.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page .