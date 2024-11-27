Andy Reid Addresses When New Chiefs Left Tackle D.J. Humphries Will Be Ready to Play
The Kansas City Chiefs made a rare late-season free agent splash by adding former Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, officially completing the signing on November 25. While it's relatively uncommon for teams to make significant moves ahead of the trade deadline (for example, KC's high-profile acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins), it's nearly unheard of for a playoff-bound team to sign a free agent likely starter this late in the season.
Humphries landed in Kansas City after being medically cleared to return to football following an ACL tear in Week 17 of the 2023 season, which kept him sidelined and rehabilitating for just short of 11 months.
Now, in light of a disastrous rookie campaign for second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and an inconsistent and injury-impacted second year for third-round pick Wanya Morris, the Chiefs appear to be planning for Humphries, a nine-year veteran who turns 31 in December, to take the starting left tackle job for the Chiefs' playoff push and three-peat campaign.
On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what stood out from Humphries's first days in KC.
"He looked healthy, moving around, felt good," Reid said. "It's just a matter of him getting back in the swing, and then also compounded with the offense, making sure has the terminology down, and he'll go from there."
Then, Reid was asked what a reasonable timeline would be to get Humphries on the field.
"We'll just play it by ear," Reid said. "I told him, 'Let's just keep the communication open,' and we'll figure it out. That's kind of what we've done with the other guys that've come in, and we'll just keep open communication. He seems like a guy that's shoot-you-straight, so that's what I'd expect."