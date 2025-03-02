Chiefs Miss out on Dynamic Receiver
The clock has finally struck and the madness of free agency is under way. The Washington Commanders acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in exchange for giving up a 5th-round pick.
This news comes a few days after 49ers' general manager John Lynch spoke publicly in a press conference. Lynch was asked about other teams who were rumored to be asking about the trade availability of WR Brandon Aiyuk. Instead of a point-blank "No," Lynch went on to say this:
"I think there's some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger. I think we're the oldest team in football after trying to make a run last year. I think it's good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move toward that. We'll have four picks in the top 100. If the comp picks happen like we see it, we'll have 10 picks overall. We're excited about adding more youth to the great core of players we already have."
At the start of February, Samuel was granted permission from the front office to let him and his agent seek out a potential trade. Now, not even a month later, Deebo is the first player to get traded in this year's free agency cycle.
There were talks of the Kansas City Chiefs turning towards Samuel for extra offensive firepower. With Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins most likely changing uniforms, getting a dynamic player such as Samuel could have gone a long way. Samuel proved within Kyle Shanahan's scheme that he's more than just a fast receiver, he's a gadget you can place at any position at any place on the turf.
Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid showed that if a player can be useful in multiple ways, he'd play in multiple ways. He did it with Tyreek Hill, who was constantly lining up in the backfield and receiving elaborate end-arounds, and he would've done the same with Deebo Samuel.
While receiver may not be the Chiefs' top priority at the moment, it would still be useful if they at least looked in that direction. While it may not be Samuel anymore, the Chiefs will have to eventually find talent to fill the holes that Hopkins and Brown will leave.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.