Andy Reid on Chances for Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu to Play vs. Panthers
The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting healthier after being ravaged by injuries throughout the first half of the 2024 NFL season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a long list of promising injury updates during his Wednesday press conference as the Chiefs prepare to face the Carolina Panthers following KC's first loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills.
Reid was asked about the status of running back Isiah Pacheco (IR - ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP - knee) as both players progress through their 21-day practice window as they return from their respective injuries.
"We'll see on both those two, Charles and [Pacheco], kind of go through the practice, see where we're at this week and go from there, but we'll just have to see," Reid said. "Day-by-day type of thing."
As Pacheco works his way back to the field, Reid was asked about how the young running back has handled the rehab process and if the team has ever had to slow down the high-octane Pacheco for his own benefit.
"He's a spark plug, emotionally," Reid said. "He's something that way, and he's worked his tail off to get to the point that he's at now. We've got to keep an eye on him that way. He would've played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that's sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that, though, that mentality. That's what's helped him get to this point."
When Pacheco does return, how does Reid envision a shared backfield featuring Pacheco and current starter Kareem Hunt?
"We'll find a way," Reid said with a laugh. "Both of them are good players, so we'll find a way to get both of them in, if and when that takes place. That's a good problem to have."
Reid also provided a brief update on the status of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's chance to return later this year, following a clock emoji tweet from Brown on Tuesday.
"[He's] making very good progress," Reid said of Brown. "I can't tell you [the] time when he'll be back, but he's another one that is excited to get back out here and get going, so I appreciate his way he's approached this whole thing."