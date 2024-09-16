Andy Reid Provides Update on Isiah Pacheco's Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bengals
After the Kansas City Chiefs' last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid only had one player to discuss during his postgame injury report, where he revealed what he knows so far regarding the health of running back Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco, who had 19 carries for 90 yards along with five catches for 21 yards on Sunday, left the field after being tackled awkwardly during the final drive of the game. As Reid began his postgame press conference, he addressed the latest regarding KC's No. 1 running back.
"The only major injury would be Pacheco, with his ankle," Reid said. "We'll just have to see, he's having some tests done on it now, X-rays, all that stuff, so I don't have anything for you [about] exactly what it is, but he came out with the ankle."
Reid was later asked if he could elaborate on the severity of Pacheco's injury.
"I don't actually know right now," Reid said. "I've just got to see — they're doing all the stuff right now, so I haven't really had a chance to talk to him or anything there about it."
Jeff Darlington of ESPN provided a pair of updates regarding Pacheco's status, initially posting on Twitter/X that he "interviewed Pacheco on the field after the game" and "got zero sense he's dealing with anything serious." Later, Darlington wrote that Pacheco left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot. McKenzie Nelson posted a photo of Pacheco leaving in the boot and on crutches.
Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star tweeted further details from the locker room.
"Pacheco was emotional in the locker room, towel over his head with watery eyes," Newell wrote. "Andy Reid came over to wrap his arm around him before his own podium interview. Pacheco was still walking in the locker room, so we'll see what testing shows this week."