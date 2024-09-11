Andy Reid Updates Practice Status for Chiefs WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Ahead of Bengals Game
Will the Kansas City Chiefs be at full strength in time for their Week 2 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals? That depends on the status of injured wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid delivered a series of updates on Brown's recovery process.
"As far as the injuries go, 'Hollywood' is the only one that's banged up there, so he's continuing to rehab and get himself ready, but he won't be out there today," Reid said.
Reid was then asked if Brown's Wednesday absence is an indication that he will not play on Sunday.
"Not necessarily," Reid said. "I wouldn't say that."
Ultimately, Reid revealed that Brown would not practice on Wednesday but still has a chance to take the field against the Bengals. At the very least, that's an improvement from how Reid discussed Brown ahead of the season-opener, when Reid essentially ruled Brown out on August 30, nearly a full week before KC hosted the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.
Brown's sternoclavicular joint dislocation suffered on the first offensive play of the Chiefs' preseason has been consistently compared to Tyreek Hill's similar injury during his time with the Chiefs. After Hill was injured on September 8, 2019, he returned on October 13, creating a 35-day timeline from his injury to his return to game action. Brown suffered his dislocation on August 10, and the Chiefs play the Bengals on September 15, creating a 36-day span if Brown is able to return to face Cincinnati.
Reid was asked about Brown's injury in the context of Hill's recovery, leading Reid to expand on the intricacies of the rehab timelines.
"They all set a little different," Reid said. "It's something that has to move to get back into place. They all set just a little different and heal there, from what I understand – I'm not a physician by any means. They're all just a bit different. I mean, you're talking just centimeters of it being off can be a problem. You want to make sure those things are healed in and that they're actually in the right spot. We're having him see different people that are experts at that. I don't think there's a ton of data on it, especially in our field here in football. That's kind of what's going on, but as far as working hard, he feels good, he feels like he's in a pretty good spot. It's not him. He would've been out there the last couple of weeks if he had a choice. Wouldn't have been the best decision he made, but you've got to trust the doctors here."
In Brown's absence in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and one touchdown with Rashee Rice (seven catches, 103 yards) and Xavier Worthy (two catches, 47 yards and a touchdown) earning the majority of Mahomes's production, with tight ends Noah Gray and Travis Kelce each catching three passes for 37 and 34 yards, respectively.