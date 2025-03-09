Another Prediction Sees Chiefs LB Depart From Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs would love to bring back all their pending free agents, but it will be quite difficult if not impossible. Given the franchise has made a ton of history in recent years, it will be hard for Chiefs fans to see several players they've grown to love eventually depart the franchise.
One free agent that the Chiefs would have a hard time replacing is linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been a massive part of the franchise's defensive line since bursting on the scene in the 2021 season. The former second round draft pick has turned several heads of multiple franchises as he could be on his way out of Kansas City.
According to a recent article published by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, Bolton's tenure in Kansas City could come to a close sooner rather than later. In this instance, Bolton would be leaving the Chiefs franchise to join an NFC team in 2025, and potentially the future.
"The Cowboys also have a big need at inside linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown recovering from another season-ending knee injury and veteran Eric Kendricks hitting the open market. Bolton attending Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas just down the road from The Star -- the Cowboys' facility -- and being in the middle of his twenties makes him primed to come home to Dallas," Podell wrote.
Bolton is turning 25 years old tomorrow, and given the success he has had, which has seen him leading the Chiefs defense in total tackles for three out of his four playing seasons, his market will be massive.
According to Spotrac.com's market value projection, Bolton could easily find his way into a multiple year $49 million contract for the foreseeable future. Whether or not it will come from the Dallas Cowboys still hangs in the balance, but wherever he ends up, he will likely be paid nicely.
While the Chiefs would love to keep Bolton, there are several pending free agents that the franchise will have to consider reuniting with alongside Bolton. The Chiefs have found ways to win even when it looked as though their backs were against the wall, and it could easily be that case all over again in 2025 regardless if they lose Bolton or not.
