Bengals Cornerback Dismisses Xavier Worthy: 'He Can't Do Too Much Else'
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals face off, the two teams never seem to have a quiet week of preparation.
The AFC rivals have faced off five times from January 2022 through December 2023, including a pair of AFC Championship Games. Anecdotally, the Bengals typically don't seem concerned about providing the Chiefs with so-called "bulletin board material," while fellow AFC foes like the Buffalo Bills often seem to attempt to keep the pregame chatter to a minimum. The Chiefs, under head coach Andy Reid, typically say complimentary things about their opponents leading up to the game without adding any media scrutiny to the matchup.
None of those strategies are explicitly right or wrong, it's just a clear delineation between the AFC contenders. Leading up to a Week 2 showdown, history appears to be repeating itself.
Asked what wide receiver Xavier Worthy brings to the Chiefs' offense, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was dismissive of what Cincinnati expects from KC's rookie speedster.
"Speed," Taylor-Britt said. "That's about it. He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he's only 100-something pounds, so if you put hands on him, you'll stop the speed. So, basically, get hands on him."
On Wednesday, Worthy was asked about the Chiefs vs. Bengals rivalry and how long it takes to be acclimated to the AFC power struggle. Worthy took a vastly different approach than the one Taylor-Britt embraced later the same day.
"Oh man, I don't know nothing about a rivalry, but I mean, shoot, it's football at the end of the day, it's competition, it's friendly rivalry," Worthy said. "At the end of the day, everybody wants to do what they do, so it's going to be a fun one."