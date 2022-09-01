Some Kansas City Chiefs fans around the country have been able to place bets on their favorite team for a while now, and the state of Kansas is joining that group at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Chiefs took notice of that and in response, the team is joining forces with one of the most powerful sports betting brands in the world. On Thursday morning, BetMGM was named an official sports betting partner of the franchise.

In their multi-year pact, the Chiefs are expected to feature BetMGM branding such as signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Per BetMGM's release, Kansas City's digital channels will also feature "special offers, game day experiences and prizes available to fans and season ticket members." Here's more from Chiefs President Mark Donovan on the club's new partnership:

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom. We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

In correspondence with the launch in the state of Kansas on Thursday, BetMGM is slated to be available in two dozen markets for fans to pursue via both desktop site and mobile app. Chief Revenue Officer of BetMGM, Matt Prevost, singled out the Chiefs and their fans as an ideal pairing that will allow the company to try its hand in "elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region."

Finally, BetMGM's release adds that an added emphasis on "responsible gaming education" will continue to be put in place throughout the expansion of the company into new markets. The Kansas City one will be something new for both sides but if the Chiefs and their fans know how to do one thing, it's support their team.