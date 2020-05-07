Arrowhead Report
Chiefs News: The Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 schedule has been released

Tucker D. Franklin

After a day full of speculation and leaks, the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs schedule has officially been released.

Here are the matchups for this season:

Week 1 (Sept. 10):  Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2 (Sept. 20): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. 

Week 3 (Sept. 28): at Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 4 (Oct. 4): New England Patriots, 3:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 11): Las Vegas Raiders, Noon

Week 6 (Oct 15): at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. (Thursday night football)

Week 7 (Oct 25): at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Week 8 (Nov 1): vs New York Jets, Noon

Week 9 (Nov. 8): vs Carolina Panthers, Noon 

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 22): at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12 (Nov 29): at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 6): Denver Broncos, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14 (Dec. 13): at Miami, Noon

Week 15 (Dec. 20): at New Orleans Saints, 3:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 27): vs Atlanta, Noon 

Week 17 (Jan. 3): vs LA Chargers, Noon 

All kickoff times are in Central Standard Time

The Chiefs will have five primetime games with three of them coming on the road. There is a possibility a sixth game could be flexed into a primetime Sunday night position.

Kansas City's preseason slate will include:

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals 

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Green Bay Packers

Times and dates for preseason games are to be determined as franchises negotiate the logistics.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday morning on Chiefs.com

