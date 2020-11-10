Chiefs Activate Martinas Rankin From the PUP List, Release Demone Harris

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated offensive tackle Martinas Rankin from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived defensive end Demone Harris. Additionally, the club added practice squad defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Rankin injured his patella in November and finished the season on the injured reserve. Despite being listed as a tackle, the 25-year-old played in six games with five starts at guard last season.

In a press conference during the offseason, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz commended Rankin for his play last season and said he was excited to see him recover and get back on the field.

"Rankin played great last year," Schwartz said. "I was really excited to see him keep progressing. It was a bummer, my injury kind of made him get hurt as well because he had to move to right tackle. I hope to see him healthy."

The return of the tackle could provide vital depth when the Chiefs need it the most. The extent of Schwartz's injury is unknown and having Rankin as additional depth would help the unit moving forward. Utility lineman Mike Remmers also left the game on Sunday with a rib injury but later returned. Undrafted rookie Yasir Durant filled in for Remmers during his brief absence.

Meanwhile, the release of Harris comes at an interesting time as Kansas City is experiencing several injuries on the defensive line. Defensive end Taco Charlton fractured his leg in last week's game against the Carolina Panthers and defensive end Alex Okafor has been struggling with a hamstring injury all season.