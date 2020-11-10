SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Activate Martinas Rankin From the PUP List, Release Demone Harris

Tucker D. Franklin

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated offensive tackle Martinas Rankin from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived defensive end Demone Harris. Additionally, the club added practice squad defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Rankin injured his patella in November and finished the season on the injured reserve. Despite being listed as a tackle, the 25-year-old played in six games with five starts at guard last season.

In a press conference during the offseason, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz commended Rankin for his play last season and said he was excited to see him recover and get back on the field.

"Rankin played great last year," Schwartz said. "I was really excited to see him keep progressing. It was a bummer, my injury kind of made him get hurt as well because he had to move to right tackle. I hope to see him healthy."

The return of the tackle could provide vital depth when the Chiefs need it the most. The extent of Schwartz's injury is unknown and having Rankin as additional depth would help the unit moving forward. Utility lineman Mike Remmers also left the game on Sunday with a rib injury but later returned. Undrafted rookie Yasir Durant filled in for Remmers during his brief absence.

Meanwhile, the release of Harris comes at an interesting time as Kansas City is experiencing several injuries on the defensive line. Defensive end Taco Charlton fractured his leg in last week's game against the Carolina Panthers and defensive end Alex Okafor has been struggling with a hamstring injury all season.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Cassel Tells Wild Todd Haley Story: 'The Man Was Nuts on Gameday'

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel has stories about former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, and a new tale details an in-game spat between the quarterback and head coach of the 2010 Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Hold Top Spot in Midseason MMQB Power Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the top spot in The MMQB's midseason power rankings, just edging out the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joshua Brisco

Can the Chiefs Win Out With Seven Games Left?

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is finally here but there's no bye week for us at Arrowhead Report. While it could be easy to look back at what the Chiefs have done this season— which we probably will at some point — today we are going to look forward.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes Find Rhythm Through 18 Targets in Win Over Panthers

After crossing no more than 11 targets in a single game through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw a slew of passes thrown his way in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Travis Kelce Looked Great While Other Things Didn't Against the Panthers

While most things didn't look the best in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce continued to cause problems for defenses.

Tucker D. Franklin

Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Joe Andrews

Like a Good Neighbor, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Are There

When needed the most in the Kansas City Chiefs 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were there when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for an answer.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Overcome First-Quarter Aggressiveness from Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a handful of bold calls from Carolina Panthers' first-year head coach Matt Rhule in Sunday's 33-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his offense was able to counter those decisions.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin