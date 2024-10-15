Chiefs Activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Roster from NFI List
Ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield rotation.
Per the NFL's daily transaction wire, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back on the active roster list following a six-week stint on the non-football illness list. The fifth-year man was placed on NFI prior to Week 1 due to his ongoing battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome. During Kansas City's training camp over the summer, Edwards-Helaire explained what he was going through and how the Chiefs have helped him work past some difficult times.
"The only person who kind of put me in the right direction was [Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] Julie Frymeyer early on, to get me some of the meds at the time when I am going through an episode to get me over that hump," Edwards-Helaire said. "But it's real, real bad dehydration, dropping weight real fast, but it's really just mentally, just not being there. It's one of those things where early on, guys who kind of pay attention — Trav [Travis Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times — they'll know ahead of time, like, 'OK, Clyde's not laughing, he's not giggling, he's not himself, we've just gotta make sure we're checking in on him as the person.'"
Earlier this month, Edwards-Helaire was designated to return from the NFI list. The Chiefs slowly ramped up his workload in practice, culminating with this activation in time for Week 7. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Andy Reid addressed the possibility of a return.
“He’ll be back in tomorrow," Reid said. "We’ll be able to talk to him then. I haven’t had the chance to talk to him here, so I want to just get with him first before I put anything out there publicly. We’re awfully glad to have him here.”
Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' first-round NFL Draft pick back in 2020, has amassed over 1,800 rushing yards throughout his regular-season tenure in Kansas City. He appeared in a career-high 15 games a season ago, accounting for 411 total yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns. In the club's four playoff games, he toted the ball 11 times for 53 yards and hauled in four passes for seven yards.
With the Chiefs now filling the roster spot they held open for Edwards-Helaire, the veteran halfback will join a room that already has three competent options at the helm. He'll find work alongside the trio of Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and undrafted rookie fullback Carson Steele. Considering Edwards-Helaire's receiving chops and understanding of the scheme, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs will welcome him back with open arms.