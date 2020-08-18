Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Days at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will host two Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium as a part of the team's coronavirus-altered training camp schedule.

On Monday, the team announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to approximately 22% capacity through the first three home games of the 2020 season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs unveiled their plans for bringing fans to training camp.

In a press release, also available on the team's website, the Chiefs detailed plans for two "Season Ticket Member days" on the last two Saturdays in August: August 22 and 29. On August 22, capacity will be limited to 2,000 Season Ticket Members and on August 29, they will admit up to 5,000 members.

On the August 29 Season Ticket Member day, the Chiefs also plan to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIV championship, as "a new championship flag will be raised on the flagpole above the west end zone to match the club's Super Bowl IV championship flag at the Season Ticket Member event."

The team also outlined a variety of details about how Season Ticket Members can secure their spot for camp and the protocols they will have to follow for these special days.

All Season Ticket Members who have applied their 2020 payment towards the 2021 season will receive direct email communication with instructions on how to redeem a spot to one of the two special Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Season Ticket Members who redeem a spot will receive four tickets and a parking pass. Due to physical distancing guidelines, all tickets must be used by known guests and cannot be transferred.

All Season Ticket Members will be subject to the policies and protocols that have been outlined for a safe return to Arrowhead Stadium, which are available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/, including mandatory masks for all fans. Fans attending each event are required to bring and wear their own mask upon entering the complex and stadium.

Both practices are scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. and to run until 11:30 a.m. For more details, click here.