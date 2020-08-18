SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportDraftPodcastsGame Day
Search

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Days at Training Camp

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will host two Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead Stadium as a part of the team's coronavirus-altered training camp schedule.

On Monday, the team announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to approximately 22% capacity through the first three home games of the 2020 season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs unveiled their plans for bringing fans to training camp.

In a press release, also available on the team's website, the Chiefs detailed plans for two "Season Ticket Member days" on the last two Saturdays in August: August 22 and 29. On August 22, capacity will be limited to 2,000 Season Ticket Members and on August 29, they will admit up to 5,000 members.

On the August 29 Season Ticket Member day, the Chiefs also plan to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIV championship, as "a new championship flag will be raised on the flagpole above the west end zone to match the club's Super Bowl IV championship flag at the Season Ticket Member event."

The team also outlined a variety of details about how Season Ticket Members can secure their spot for camp and the protocols they will have to follow for these special days.

All Season Ticket Members who have applied their 2020 payment towards the 2021 season will receive direct email communication with instructions on how to redeem a spot to one of the two special Season Ticket Member days at Arrowhead through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Season Ticket Members who redeem a spot will receive four tickets and a parking pass. Due to physical distancing guidelines, all tickets must be used by known guests and cannot be transferred.
All Season Ticket Members will be subject to the policies and protocols that have been outlined for a safe return to Arrowhead Stadium, which are available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/, including mandatory masks for all fans. Fans attending each event are required to bring and wear their own mask upon entering the complex and stadium.

Both practices are scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. and to run until 11:30 a.m. For more details, click here.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

So, Season Ticket Members - are you going?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Returns to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill returned to Chiefs practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking a positive step in the second-year player's return from a torn ACL.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs to Prohibit Headdresses, Native American Appropriation at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that fans will not be permitted to wear headdresses or "any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian Cultures and traditions" into Arrowhead Stadium.

Joshua Brisco

by

Ruffian0305

Marcus Kemp Returns for Another Chance with the Chiefs

Bouncing back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in last year's preseason, Marcus Kemp has reunited with the Kansas City Chiefs for another chance in 2020.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Confirms Four-Game Suspension

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension to start the 2020 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Report: Chiefs to Sign Former Dolphins Safety Adrian Colbert

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert after Colbert passes his mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

by

Sam Hays

Arrowhead Stadium at 22% Capacity is Still 22% Too Full

The Kansas City Chiefs are planning on opening up Arrowhead Stadium to fans at a limited capacity. It's a bad idea, and it welcomes an avoidable problem.

jacobharris

by

Emu

The Career Evolution of Eric Fisher

Eric Fisher entered the NFL as the draft's No. 1 overall pick. Since then, Fisher has gone from a much-maligned draft pick to the second-best offensive lineman on the best offense in football history.

Sam Hays

What to Expect from Travis Kelce's Second Half

The first half of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's career has been unprecedented. What will he do for an encore?

Austin J

by

Taylor Witt

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Plans to Open Arrowhead to 22% Capacity for 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to 22% of its original fan capacity — roughly 16,000 fans — for the start of the 2020 season.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Alex Smith's Return to Football

Following the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Smith's achievement.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin