Chiefs Clinch No. 1 Seed in AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the second time in three seasons.
With a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the second time in three seasons.

The importance of the top spot was only heightened when the league added another team to the postseason, taking away the bye week from the second seed.

Before today's game, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke to the media on Wednesday about the pressure of securing the No. 1 seed and what Kansas City needs to do moving forward.

“Obviously, I think it’s a lot of pressure," Mathieu said. "A lot of different teams are trying to get that No. 1 seed. I think right now for us it’s all about one game at a time, trying to control what we can control."

Kansas City was the No. 2 seed in the AFC last year en route to its first Super Bowl in 50 years but had an off week before the divisional round. In 2018, the Chiefs were able to claim the top spot in the AFC but lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

With the top seed, the Chiefs will get an extra week to heal and prepare for their divisional round opponent.

