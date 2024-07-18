Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes Dies at Age 86

RIP Abner Haynes🙏🏻

Dallas Texans/#Chiefs Halfback



• 1962 AFL Champion🏆

• AFL All-Time Team

• 1960 AFL Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year

• AFL All-Time Ranks

· #1 - All-purpose yards

· #1 - Rushing TD

· #1 - Points (and TD) in a game

· #1 - Total TD & rush TD… pic.twitter.com/E97jZZQaS1