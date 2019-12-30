Chiefs Digest
Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will receive a week of rest before launching their bid for Super Bowl LIV, kicking off the Divisional Round of the playoffs at 2:05 p.m. central time on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the best remaining seed among next weekend's Wild Card winners. The No. 5 Buffalo Bills visit the No. 4 Houston Texans for a 3:35 p.m. central time kickoff on Saturday. That will be followed by the No. 6 Tennessee Titans kicking off at No. 3 New England at 7:15 p.m.

If the Patriots knock off the Titans, New England will return to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. If the Titans beat the Patriots, the Chiefs will face the winner of the Buffalo-Houston game. 

This marks the seventh time the Chiefs have hosted a Divisional Round playoff game. Three of those appearances have come during the past four seasons. The Chiefs stand 1-5 in the Divisional Round at home, with their lone winning last season in 31-13 victory over Indianapolis.

Should Kansas City advance to the AFC Championship Game, that contest will take play at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Chiefs can only host that game if the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens falter in their Divisional game in two weeks. Baltimore will host a Divisional Round game at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The club launched Divisional Round playoff ticket sales earlier this month. As of Sunday night, the Chiefs ticket sales web site showed only a handful of single-seat tickets available directly from the team. Verified resale tickets are more plentiful, however, so the best bet for buying tickets is likely on the resale market.

Tickets for a potential AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium will only go on sale once the game is confirmed.

Notebook: “Hail to the Dolphins,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says

Matt Derrick

Chiefs coaches and players grateful for Miami win; Tyreek Hill outraces Damien Williams and teases Patrick Mahomes for underthrowing him

Chiefs Nab No. 2 Seed, First-Round Bye with 31-21 Win Over Chargers

Matt Derrick

Miami's stunning 27-24 win over New England allows Chiefs to move past Patriots for No. 2 seed and earn first-round playoff bye

S Derwin James Leads Athletic Chargers Defense vs. Chiefs in Season Finale

Regan Creswell

Safety Derwin James leads the Chargers' defense on the back end, but edge rushers Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes up front

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Chargers in Week 17

Matt Derrick

The best photos from the Week 16 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Rookie S Juan Thornhill Leaves Chiefs Game with Knee Injury

Matt Derrick

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland and tight end Blake Bell both left game against Chargers but later returned to action

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, DT Xavier Williams Inactive vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will play their starters against Los Angeles with No. 2 playoff seed still in play

Forcing Mistakes from Philip Rivers Key for Chiefs Against Los Angeles Chargers

Regan Creswell

Questionable offensive line play and risky decisions by Rivers should lead to a big day by a surging Kanas City defense

Chiefs-Chargers Keys & Matchups: Kansas City Looks to Extend Dominance over AFC West Opponents

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs look to keep their winning streak alive heading into the playoffs as they battle AFC West rival Chargers in final regular season game of the year.

Chiefs Heading Into Season Finale vs. Chargers with Healthy Lineup

Matt Derrick

CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) won't play in Week 17, but the club could see the return of LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle)

Chiefs DT Xavier Williams Primed for Return to Action vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Williams missed 10 games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 5 loss against Indianapolis