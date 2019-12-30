Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will receive a week of rest before launching their bid for Super Bowl LIV, kicking off the Divisional Round of the playoffs at 2:05 p.m. central time on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the best remaining seed among next weekend's Wild Card winners. The No. 5 Buffalo Bills visit the No. 4 Houston Texans for a 3:35 p.m. central time kickoff on Saturday. That will be followed by the No. 6 Tennessee Titans kicking off at No. 3 New England at 7:15 p.m.

If the Patriots knock off the Titans, New England will return to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. If the Titans beat the Patriots, the Chiefs will face the winner of the Buffalo-Houston game.

This marks the seventh time the Chiefs have hosted a Divisional Round playoff game. Three of those appearances have come during the past four seasons. The Chiefs stand 1-5 in the Divisional Round at home, with their lone winning last season in 31-13 victory over Indianapolis.

Should Kansas City advance to the AFC Championship Game, that contest will take play at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Chiefs can only host that game if the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens falter in their Divisional game in two weeks. Baltimore will host a Divisional Round game at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The club launched Divisional Round playoff ticket sales earlier this month. As of Sunday night, the Chiefs ticket sales web site showed only a handful of single-seat tickets available directly from the team. Verified resale tickets are more plentiful, however, so the best bet for buying tickets is likely on the resale market.

Tickets for a potential AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium will only go on sale once the game is confirmed.