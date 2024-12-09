Chiefs Injury Report: D.J. Humphries, Joshua Williams Updates from Andy Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a pair of starters exit the team's 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. After the game, the team did not provide any updates on the status of left tackle D.J. Humphries or cornerback Joshua Williams. At the time, Humphries was ruled questionable to return due to a hamstring injury in his first NFL game since December 31. Williams was designated as questionable after being knocked out of the game with a chest injury in his return to the Chiefs' starting lineup.
On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said he didn't have much to share regarding the injured duo beyond acknowledging that Humphries is set to have an MRI to determine the specifics of his injury.
"I don't have any injury updates for you," Reid said. "We're right in the middle of that process, and we'll just see how things go. I know the tackle's one of [those] problems there, so we'll see how he does. He was feeling a little bit better this morning, but we'll see where it goes from here after he gets an MRI."
Later, Reid was asked if he had any update regarding Williams.
"I don't have that for you either," Reid said. "He did come in feeling better today, but we've just got to get the evaluation. I'll meet with [Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] here after we're done and see where we're at with all that."
In Humphries's first game back after tearing his ACL on New Year's Eve 2023, the 30-year-old veteran was unsurprisingly rusty. After Humphries exited during the final drive of the game, second-year tackle Wanya Morris, who was benched for Humphries to take the starting job, entered the game and held his own for the game's final nine offensive plays.
After the game, Reid assessed how Humphries performed before his injury sent him to the sidelines.
"I think, initially, it was fast for him," Reid said. "And then he settled down, and I thought [in] the second half, he was playing well, which I figured would happen. He hasn't done anything with that kind of speed out there, and then the physical part of it. These guys, they try to drive you right back into the quarterback with their bull-rushes, and they're very good at it. So, he did a nice job."
First reported on Saturday night, before Williams's injury, the Chiefs were already expected to host veteran cornerback Steven Nelson for a visit on Monday in KC's latest attempt to retool a thin cornerback group. The 31-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL in June.