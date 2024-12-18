Chiefs Injury Report: More Progress for Patrick Mahomes in Wednesday Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs' second practice of the week is complete ahead of the club's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Although left tackle D.J. Humphries and defensive back Chamarri Conner were non-participants for yet another day, there was still some good news for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
All eyes continue to be on a pair of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown being monitored. Luckily for Kansas City, both were full participants in a lighter Tuesday workout and replicated that once again on Wednesday via the official team injury report.
Patrick Mahomes listed as a full participant for the second day in a row
During the Chiefs' Sunday win over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. Kansas City rolled with backup Carson Wentz to close out the game, helping secure a 21-7 victory and keep Mahomes out of harm's way. Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain, the two-time MVP got the go-ahead to practice from head coach Andy Reid on Tuesday.
Prior to practice, Mahomes said he intends to play on Saturday against the Texans.
"Yeah, I think that you have to," Mahomes said. "That's the reason you play this game, is to push to play. I'll get to work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to but at the end of the day, I'm not going to put our team in a bad position. If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play and if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play. He's a guy that's won in this league as well. It's just about pushing it this week, seeing where I'm at and making the best decision then."
Being a full participant in practice for the second straight day bodes well for Mahomes. While Reid hasn't formally announced that he'll start this weekend, all reports and signs seem to be pointing towards that being the likely case (barring any setbacks).
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, also a full participant, tracking for a potential Saturday debut?
Speaking of likely, Brown's debut appears to be growing more and more probable as time passes. Over the weekend, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added fuel to the fire by reporting that Brown stood a "very real possibility" of playing in Week 16. Being a full participant for the second practice day in a row marks the continuation of that hype train.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Reid discussed the latest steps of Brown's recovery from a sternoclavicular injury suffered during the preseason.
"Listen, he felt good," Reid said. "He felt good [and] moved around well, took quite a few reps. It wasn't a leg injury, so he's been working his legs. He's one of those really good endurance guys anyways, but he's been working his legs throughout here. It's just a matter of this whole thing (points to chest) and how he feels when he's going. But the doctors have really said it's healed up nice and looks good, so we'll just see. I'm going to do just like you are – I'm going to play it by ear and see how we do here. If he can go, he'll play and if he can't, then he won't."
As is the case with Mahomes, Thursday should see either Reid or the final Chiefs practice report (or both) shed additional light on Brown's status. The two aren't completely out of the woods just yet, but optimism is growing.