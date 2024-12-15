Chiefs Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes Ankle Injury Details from Andy Reid, Timeline to Return
The Kansas City Chiefs secured their 13th victory of the season on Sunday with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. However, the biggest news for Kansas City's playoff push came late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury. Despite being ruled questionable to return, Mahomes did not retake the field, as the Chiefs instead opted to let backup quarterback Carson Wentz protect Kansas City's two-score lead.
After the game, Mahomes walked out of the locker room before getting on a cart to be "further evaluated on his ankles," according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Following the win and Mahomes's postgame cart ride, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media about the ankle injury and provided the results of Mahomes's X-ray.
"Patrick, his right ankle has been hurt, it's not broken, but it's sore," Reid said. "He'll get started on the rehab part of it as we go, and then we'll just have to see how he does."
Asked for any further indications of what Mahomes's injury may entail, Reid didn't provide many extra details.
"Well, it's not broken," Reid said again. "That's what I can tell you. I mean, I just got off the field. [...] I'm [going to] just see how it goes. I mean, it'll literally be day-to-day as we go forward. I don't know how much swelling he has or any of that, or what will come from now until whenever."
Pressed about how much the Chiefs' two-touchdown lead played into Reid's decision to sit Mahomes for the remainder of the game, Reid confirmed that Mahomes likely could have returned under other circumstances.
"He probably could have gone back in," Reid said. "He wanted to fight about it, but we've got a good support there behind him with Carson, and it was good to get him a few reps in there too and let our guys hear that snap count in case he has to go."
Juxtaposed to other high-leverage moments where Mahomes has fought to stay on the field despite an injury, how did Mahomes react in Cleveland?
"He wanted to go back in, but listen, he's a tough kid, and there was no need for that," Reid said.
According to Pro Football Talk, Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and is "probably week-to-week."
Chamarri Conner injury update
The Chiefs also lost an important defender on Sunday, as do-it-all defensive back Chamarri Conner was ruled out with a concussion suffered late in the first half.
"Chamarri Conner has a concussion," Reid said. "Tough kid, boy I'll tell you. He took a wallop in there, gave a wallop, and got kneed in the side of the head there, but he's doing well now, which is the most important thing. We should be good there."