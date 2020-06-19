Jamal Adams Would Come to Kansas City — Should the Chiefs Be Interested?

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York, and Adam Schefter has reported that Adams would welcome a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. But should the Chiefs be interested?

First of all, it's fair to note that Adams is an excellent player who will likely earn a market-resetting contract at the safety position. Second, it's reasonable to see that Adams wants to be traded to a contender, which is what his entire list of requested destinations is made up of.

Beyond that, however, it's not too difficult to come up with some easy pros and cons of why the Chiefs should or shouldn't give the Jets a call.

Why the Chiefs should be interested

Adams is, again, excellent at what he does. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders tweeted that Adams is second among safeties in defeats, third in average yards on run tackles, and first in sacks and hurries. If you brought Adams to Kansas City, Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would have a field day. Take Daniel Sorensen's third-/box-safety role and turn it up to 11. Alternatively, let Adams play a more traditional strong safety role with Juan Thornhill at the back of the defense, and now Tyrann Mathieu can roam as he pleases. Oh, need another option? Continually let Mathieu, Adams and Thornhill roam around into various roles that keep opposing offenses guessing. That would be the best safety trio in the league, and the Chiefs play enough three-safety sets to justify it. Plus, Mathieu spends plenty of time as a hybrid slot corner to make sure they can all three spend plenty of time on the field.

Why the Chiefs shouldn't be interested

...Everything else. Adams' contract will be expensive, the cost to trade for him should be steep, and the Chiefs have a lot of other things on their plate at the moment. Patrick Mahomes' mega-deal is still incoming and appears to be freezing any other long-term moves, Chris Jones' contract is still up in the air, and as the Chiefs enter a cap-strapped era, they'll need to continue to get value out of their draft picks. Trading for Adams would likely mean the end of Jones' time in Kansas City, and even in a vacuum, I'd rather see the Chiefs retain Jones for the next several years than add Adams.

While I don't mind doubling down on a strength, the Chiefs' safety play hasn't been a problem since Spagnuolo and Mathieu got to Kansas City. Replacing Jones' interior pass-rush would be a gargantuan task for Spagnuolo's defense. Merely continuing to function without three Pro Bowl-caliber safeties is pretty standard practice.

The Chiefs should have at least called the Jets to find the cost to bring Adams in, at least to check in on the unlikely scenario that the Jets wanted to cut bait and move on from Adams for a surprisingly low cost that could allow the Chiefs to have Adams on a one-year rental. With that as an extreme improbability, Adams will likely continue waiting for the Jets to give him the type of long-term deal that the Chiefs would be wise to avoid.