Chiefs O-Line Coach Assesses KC's Left Tackle Carousel, Debut of D.J. Humphries
Even with just four regular season games remaining in the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs still have more questions than answers at the left tackle position.
A once-promising rookie campaign for Kingsley Suamataia has seemingly all but ended after a pair of demotions — first out of the starting lineup, then out of the active game day roster. The next man up, Wanya Morris, was better than Suamataia but battled through a lingering knee injury and technical struggles as the protector of Patrick Mahomes's blindside. Then, Kansas City added former Arizona Cardinals veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries when he was medically cleared to return to football after recovering from a torn ACL. Humphries's debut was cut short due to a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter, leaving Morris to return to left tackle to finish the game.
With Humphries looking decreasingly likely to be able to play against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Chiefs' left tackle carousel will continue to spin. Kansas City's top left tackle options this week could be to start either Morris or left guard Joe Thuney, with Thuney's relocation likely bringing backup lineman Mike Caliendo into the fold at left guard.
On Thursday, Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck wouldn't provide any hints as to what KC's Week 15 plans would be, but he did discuss the trio of tackles who have already started for the reigning back-to-back champions this season, beginning with his assessment of how Humphries performed in his first NFL game since Dec. 31, 2023.
"I was really encouraged by what I saw from him," Heck said. "I mean, really pretty good with his hand use, which, after such a long extended period without a lot of practice, that came back to him quickly. He's a veteran, he's played a lot of football, so some of that muscle memory kicked in. His sets, I thought, improved as the game went on, so I was really encouraged by that."
Considering Morris's unique situation — being called back into action in his first game after being benched — how did Morris handle the benching and his return, from Heck's perspective?
"I thought he handled that whole situation like a pro," Heck said. "From the moment we talked to him about what our plans were, what our intentions were, he approached it the right way, went out, and knows as a young player, he's continuing to work, as we all are, to get better. I thought he did that. And then when he was called on — I mean, you've got to be ready, things happen, and he was. He stepped in, and I thought he did a good job."
Following Suamataia's first healthy scratch on November 17, Andy Reid said the Chiefs felt that they needed to "take a step back to take a step forward" with the rookie. Though the Chiefs have continued to make moves to keep Suamataia off the field, Heck said Suamataia has navigated his tumultuous first NFL season well.
"Also handling it like a pro, a young pro," Heck said. "But he's working very hard every day, and I'm seeing some improvement out of him. I really like both of our young tackles, their ability and how they're working right now."
With Suamataia's tumble down KC's depth chart, do the Chiefs still intend to keep Suamataia at left tackle for the future?
"Well, he's got left tackle ability, for sure, and I love what he can do out there," Heck said. "But, like all of our linemen, we train him to play multiple positions. So, you'll see him in practice, he'll jump in there at guard. We don't peg anybody as, 'he's this or that.'"
That's not exclusively coach-speak from Heck, as the Chiefs have often benefitted from developing young linemen in a way that gives them positional flexibility across the front five, as Morris even got some reps at guard in training camp. However, Suamataia's future has every reason to be in doubt. With what essentially amounted to a redshirt season under his belt, Suamataia could still be a front-runner for the left tackle job next season, but it's hard to imagine seeing the rookie take the field again this season for any reason beyond a disastrous run of O-line injuries.