Chiefs Officially Announce Chris Jones Signing with Statements from Andy Reid, Brett Veach

As was widely reported on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle agreed to terms on a four-year, $85 million deal to keep Jones in Kansas City for the long-haul. On Wednesday, the Chiefs officially confirmed the signing on social media and in a press release.

In a press release from the Chiefs, General Manager Brett Veach and Head Coach Andy Reid made statements celebrating Jones and the team's deal with their star pass-rusher. Veach commented first.

“I’d like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason and Michael Katz for their efforts in getting this deal done,” Veach said in the press release. “Chris is an elite defensive tackle in our league, and there is no better example of that than his impact in our Super Bowl LIV victory. He’s a passionate player and guy who loves Kansas City. He wanted to be here with us, and it was a priority for us to keep him here. We’re really excited to lock him up for years to come.”

Reid also had praise to heap upon Jones, focusing on Jones' impact on the Chiefs' locker room — a widely acknowledged perk of having the young defensive tackle on the team.

“Chris is a player that is full of positive energy, and that enthusiasm carries throughout our entire locker room,” Reid said. “He has the ability to make plays up front for us, which we’ve all seen plenty of times over the last four years. He’s come a long way since we drafted him and the best part is, he still has room to grow and learn. He’s earned this recognition, and I’m happy for him and his family.”

Jones also took to Twitter to return a bit of the gratitude to the Chiefs' general manager.

For more analysis on the Chiefs' deal with Chris Jones, click here.