SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, according to a report from Field Yates of ESPN.

Schwartz has missed several consecutive games with a lingering back injury and Rankin was activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list a week ago. Fisher has been a keystone of the Chiefs' offensive line at left tackle for all nine of the team's games in 2020.

As we learned with defensive tackle Chris Jones' one-day stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there are still a lot of moving parts for what may happen to the three Chiefs linemen as the team prepares to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

If any of the three are positive for COVID-19, they would miss significant time as they recover. If they are close contacts to someone who was COVID-positive, they could return in the days to come after spending five days removed from that close contact.

Reports from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, both of NFL Network, indicate that at least Fisher and Schwartz were close contacts and have not tested positive for coronavirus at this time.

As is always the case in this COVID-impacted NFL season, consider the situation to be fluid. However, at this time, it seems like at least Fisher will have a chance to play against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football if he continues to test negative over the next several days.

Schwartz and Rankin, due to their injuries, would likely need to practice for the majority of a week before returning to the field.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joshua Brisco

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10. Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Continues Paving a Path of Greatness

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his second NFL MVP award in three seasons, but is his greatness already underappreciated?

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Nine Weeks of Action?

Nine weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Assessing the Chiefs' First Half of the Season

While we've done plenty of looking ahead during the bye week, let's look back on the nine games the Kansas City Chiefs have played this year. Sitting at 8-1 with wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, how have the Chiefs done in the first half of the season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Hoping Bye Week Can Help With Injury Woes

As the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into their Week 10 bye week with a win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is hoping his players and staff can use this time to prepare and get right for the second half of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Free Agents That Could Help the Chiefs On the Defensive Line

With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive end Taco Charlton is the latest to go down with an injury and with fellow defensive end Alex Okafor dealing with constant hamstring issues, the Chiefs are faced with depleted depth all across the defensive front. So what should be the Chiefs' do to address the issue?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Mecole Hardman on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Tucker D. Franklin

Predicting Every Kansas City Chiefs Game After the Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs have a week off and no opponent to focus on until next week. Let’s examine the Chiefs' remaining schedule and predict how they will fare.

ConnerChristopherson