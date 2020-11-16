Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, according to a report from Field Yates of ESPN.

Schwartz has missed several consecutive games with a lingering back injury and Rankin was activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list a week ago. Fisher has been a keystone of the Chiefs' offensive line at left tackle for all nine of the team's games in 2020.

As we learned with defensive tackle Chris Jones' one-day stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there are still a lot of moving parts for what may happen to the three Chiefs linemen as the team prepares to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

If any of the three are positive for COVID-19, they would miss significant time as they recover. If they are close contacts to someone who was COVID-positive, they could return in the days to come after spending five days removed from that close contact.

Reports from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, both of NFL Network, indicate that at least Fisher and Schwartz were close contacts and have not tested positive for coronavirus at this time.

As is always the case in this COVID-impacted NFL season, consider the situation to be fluid. However, at this time, it seems like at least Fisher will have a chance to play against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football if he continues to test negative over the next several days.

Schwartz and Rankin, due to their injuries, would likely need to practice for the majority of a week before returning to the field.