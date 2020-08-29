SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Players Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Joshua Brisco

Many Kansas City Chiefs players have paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer Friday night at 43 years old. He was best known for his role as T'Challa, the Black Panther, in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers movies. He also played Jackie Robinson in 42, along with a long list of other prominent roles.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about Boseman during his press conference on Saturday, reflecting on his meeting with Boseman, including his interactions with him on an episode of The Shop on HBO.

"I’m obviously a huge fan of all of his work," Mahomes said. "And then at the same time, I got to be on 'The Shop' with him right after this season and I got to meet him, after that we had a conversation there. Then we went to the NBA All-Star Game and we sat right beside each other, his wife, my girlfriend, they talked. Just great people and obviously, rest in peace to him. He was a great person, so total respect and total fan of him and his work."

Mahomes also tweeted about Boseman's passing shortly after the news was announced.

Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill retweeted the same clip of Boseman, a snippet of his commencement speech at Howard University in 2018:

A number of other Chiefs tweeted their own messages or retweeted others in their appreciation for Boseman's life and career.

The Chiefs' team Twitter account also tweeted a photo of Mahomes, paying tribute to Boseman during the Chiefs' final training camp practice on Saturday.

