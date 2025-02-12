Chiefs Predicted to Fill Glaring Hole With NCAA Champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly in need of some offensive line help, as it was evident throughout the entire season that things weren't quite right in the trenches for the Chiefs.
Kansas City particularly had issues at left tackle throughout the year, but to be perfectly honest, its offensive line as a whole was consistently springing leaks.
Taking that into consideration, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that ESPN's Field Yates has the Chiefs selecting Ohio State Buckeyes guard Donovan Jackson in the first round of the NFL Draft.
"This one is probably pretty obvious after watching the Super Bowl, when Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 16 dropbacks," Yates wrote. "Four years ago, the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and then fixated on their offensive line in the offseason. The additions helped them win two titles in a three-year span. So while I believe the Eagles' defensive front is good enough to give even the best offensive line fits, the Chiefs have to again attack the trenches this offseason."
So, why is Jackson the answer? Well, he could replace guard Trey Smith if he departs in free agency, and his versatility should also represent a major draw for Kansas City.
"Jackson played guard up until October of this past season, when he kicked out to left tackle to replace an injured [Josh] Simmons," added Yates. "He's a better fit at guard and could replace Trey Smith if the Chiefs can't re-sign the standout free agent. But Jackson's ability to play outside would give Kansas City some flexibility, considering its left tackle concerns. He is powerful, dependable and versatile."
Jackson helped Ohio State win a national championship this past season and went up against some of the fiercest defensive fronts in the country throughout the process, so he is definitely battle-tested.
Of course, it would also be nice for the Chiefs to retain Smith, but they have some salary-cap constraints, and Smith also did not exactly put forth the best performance in the playoffs.
We'll see if Kansas City does indeed address its offensive line on Day 1 of the draft and if Jackson ends up being the answer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE