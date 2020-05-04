Arrowhead Report
Report: Chiefs RB Damien Williams robbed at Airbnb in Los Angeles

Joshua Brisco

According to TMZ Sports, Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl LIV star Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb in Los Angeles, California.

TMZ reports that there was no injury to Williams or significant loss of property as they published details of the scene:

Williams was not hurt in the incident -- but the suspects made off with roughly $1,000 in cash and now cops are on the hunt.
Here's what we know ... the 28-year-old had JUST checked in to a pricey L.A. home on Saturday night when 3 intruders broke into the property through a back door.
We're told the men surrounded Williams and his crew -- and even the suspects did not brandish a weapon, it was clear they wanted cash ... or else.
Williams and his guests complied. Our law enforcement sources tell us the suspects got around $1,000 in cash and then fled the scene.

It sounds like the headline on this story was ultimately more worrisome than the actual scene. Noting that Williams is "doing okay," the report winds down.

As of the publishing of this story, there have been no statements made by Williams, the Chiefs, or law enforcement. 

Williams became a household name throughout the NFL Playoffs, scoring six touchdowns in the playoff run, the most ever by an undrafted free agent in the Super Bowl era.

Williams has new company in the Chiefs' backfield heading into the 2020 season, alongside rookie first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Update: Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star has tweeted confirmation of the story, also noting that Williams is "doing fine."

