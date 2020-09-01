Chiefs Reportedly Sign Andy Reid and Brett Veach Through 2025

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are nearing new six-year contracts with Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach.

The extensions will keep the pair together in Kansas City through the 2025 season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes approved of the extensions in a tweet after the news was reported.

After winning his first Super Bowl in February, Reid is entering his eighth year with the Chiefs and his 22nd year as a head coach. In Kansas City, Big Red is 77-35 while making the playoffs six out of seven years.

Reid has had a successful record against divisional opponents as well having accumulated a 27-3 record versus AFC West opponents since 2015. Last season, Reid became one of only seven head coaches to lead two different franchises to a Super Bowl.

After keeping the Chiefs' core of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce together, Veach will reportedly have six more years.

Veach followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 to become the pro and college personnel analyst. The next season Veach was promoted to Co-Director of Player Personnel. Following the firing of John Dorsey in 2017, Veach was named the general manager.

Since 2017, the team has gone 34-14 while Veach has shown his ability to manage the cap and resign star players while making Kansas City a place where players want to come to play. In the draft, Veach has selected players such as wide receiver Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill and most recently running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

