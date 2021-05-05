Chiefs Sign Five-Year NFL Linebacker Kamalei Correa

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

The terms of the contract have not been released yet. Correa is a five-year NFL veteran that has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Correa was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in nine games, recording four tackles and a forced fumble in his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve.

Following his injury, Correa played in all 16 games for Baltimore and logged eight tackles.

Despite playing the full season in 2017, Correa was traded to the Titans before the start of the 2018 season for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Correa collected his first career sack with Tennessee. He finished the 2018 season with 37 tackles, 5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. He recorded two sacks and 13 tackles during the playoffs.

Correa re-signed with the Titans for the 2020 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Before his deal was up, Correa was traded once again. The Titans traded Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Correa left the Jaguars for personal reasons in December and was placed on the exempt list. On Feb. 11, Correa was released by the Jaguars.

In his five-year career, Correa has recorded 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

