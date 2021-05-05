Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Chiefs Sign Five-Year NFL Linebacker Kamalei Correa

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

The terms of the contract have not been released yet. Correa is a five-year NFL veteran that has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Correa was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in nine games, recording four tackles and a forced fumble in his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve.

Following his injury, Correa played in all 16 games for Baltimore and logged eight tackles.

Despite playing the full season in 2017, Correa was traded to the Titans before the start of the 2018 season for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Correa collected his first career sack with Tennessee. He finished the 2018 season with 37 tackles, 5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. He recorded two sacks and 13 tackles during the playoffs.

Correa re-signed with the Titans for the 2020 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Before his deal was up, Correa was traded once again. The Titans traded Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Correa left the Jaguars for personal reasons in December and was placed on the exempt list. On Feb. 11, Correa was released by the Jaguars.

In his five-year career, Correa has recorded 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Read More: Chiefs Sign Former Broncos Defensive Back Will Parks

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) walks off the field after the team s 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. 85a8418
News

Chiefs Sign Five-Year NFL Linebacker Kamalei Correa

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Cornell Powell Will Do Whatever It Takes To Win

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Sign Former Broncos Defensive Back Will Parks

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Scheduled To Visit With Colts

Sep 26, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Noah Gray (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Gray Area: How Will Chiefs Rookie Tight End Noah Gray Fit in KC's Offense?

OU's Creed Humphrey (56) walks to the field before the 2019 season opener against Houston at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. creed
GM Report

Creed Humphrey Is No Stranger To Protecting Big-Time Quarterbacks

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Tale of Two Cities: Treatment of Mahomes in KC vs. Rodgers in Green Bay Tells the Story

USATSI_14988444_168390306_lowres
GM Report

Chiefs Second-Round Pick Nick Bolton Is Ready To Compete At the Next Level