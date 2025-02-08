Chiefs' Special Team Star Nikko Remigio Eager to Face the Pressure
Nikko Remigio has been a surprise star for the Kansas City Chiefs. Playing into his role as kick and punt returner, he's shined for his team, especially in the postseason. Being named to CBS' All-AFC Playoff Team, he's been the best returner in the Playoffs by far.
Remigio is what you call a secret weapon. With fewer than 100 snaps played in his NFL career, he's shown up when he needed to, making big play after big play. Remigio returned a punt against the Buffalo Bills for 41 yards in the AFC title game. This was a week after he returned a kick for 62 yards against the Houston Texans in the Divisional round.
With the last Super Bowl kick return touchdown coming 11 years ago, you can bet on Nikko Remigio to be the one to break the streak. Along with a punt return touchdown never being done before, Remigio has the best shot to break both of these records.
"I appreciate the history of returns in any NFL game, period. They're hard to get," Remigio expressed earlier this week. "The fact we've had two [long returns] in the last two games, I'm definitely going to do everything I can to get to that end zone in this last game."
Remigio was an undrafted player, spending the entirety of the 2023 season on injured reserve. He didn't even attend team meetings during Super Bowl week. This season, Remigio spent the majority of it on the practice squad before a spot opened up in December.
"It's a dream come true," Remigio stated. "I wouldn't be here without God and how he's prepared me for this moment, stuck with me through the ups and downs, showed me how to be grateful of where I'm at, regardless of where I am. Now that I'm here, the moment isn't too big for me."
Now on the 53-man roster, Remigio has finally gotten a chance to prove himself, and he's made the most out of it. With news that wide receiver Skyy Moore is now doubtful for the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will look to him for their big-splash plays. Don't count him out on Sunday!
