Chiefs Start Divisional Playoff Prep in Earnest Thursday

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't know who his team must face when his club hosts a Divisional Round playoff matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 12, but that won't step him from starting preparations for the whomever advances from Wild Card Weekend.

“We know a couple of them,” Reid said of the potential opponents. “We know Houston and New England. The one team that we don't know is Buffalo, as well as the other two. Obviously, New England, if they win, would be the seed that we would play.”

The playoffs kickoff Saturday with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans at 3:35 p.m. central time, followed by the Tennessee Titans at the New England Patriots at 7:15 p.m. 

If the the No. 3-seeded Patriots win, they will visit Kansas City on Jan. 12. The the sixth-seeded Titans win, then the Chiefs will host the winner of the Bills-Texans game. 

Reid took advantage of the bye week in providing his players a couple of days off to rest and recuperate. The team returns to the practice field for two quick workouts on Thursday and Friday focused on fundamentals.

“We'll actually put the pads on and work fundamentals,” Reid said. “Then, it gives us an opportunity for the ones to work against the ones and get some work there. Short and sweet, but it gives the guys the opportunity to get some good fundamental work in, which you need to kind of re-tool as you get to the end here.”

The players have another day of rest on Saturday, providing coaches and players alike an opportunity to scout their future opponent during the wild card games.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he will watch film of all three potential opponents during the week before settling into watch the games on Saturday. He plans to invite teammates to come over if they want.

“I’m kind of just a football fan like that and see what’s going on,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, you’re going to watch those games that are important to see who you’re going to play and focus on those. Whenever you figure it out then you watch as much film as possible in order to prepare yourself and go out there and give yourself the best opportunity to find a way to win.”

Once the Chiefs know who they will play, game week begins on Sunday before the club moves into it usual routine starting Monday.

“We have the players coming in on Sunday just for a quick blast,” Reid said. “We'll at least have a heads up on who we play and what direction we need to go there."

Tyrann Mathieu Captures AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Matt Derrick

Chiefs finished December undefeated while allowing just 10.4 points per game on defense led by Mathieu

Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will host the top-seed emerging from next weekend's Wild Card game for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Notebook: “Hail to the Dolphins,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says

Matt Derrick

Chiefs coaches and players grateful for Miami win; Tyreek Hill outraces Damien Williams and teases Patrick Mahomes for underthrowing him

Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviewing for Giants, Panthers Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

Bieniemy expects to be a hot commodity on the head coach interview circuit with Chiefs in playoffs for fourth-straight season and No. 2 seed in the AFC

Chiefs Nab No. 2 Seed, First-Round Bye with 31-21 Win Over Chargers

Matt Derrick

Miami's stunning 27-24 win over New England allows Chiefs to move past Patriots for No. 2 seed and earn first-round playoff bye

Chiefs S Juan Thornhill Out for Postseason with Torn ACL

Matt Derrick

Thornhill started all 16 games for the Chiefs during the regular season, emerging as a valuable asset on the backend of the secondary

S Derwin James Leads Athletic Chargers Defense vs. Chiefs in Season Finale

Regan Creswell

Safety Derwin James leads the Chargers' defense on the back end, but edge rushers Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes up front

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Chargers in Week 17

Matt Derrick

The best photos from the Week 16 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Rookie S Juan Thornhill Leaves Chiefs Game with Knee Injury

Matt Derrick

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland and tight end Blake Bell both left game against Chargers but later returned to action

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, DT Xavier Williams Inactive vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will play their starters against Los Angeles with No. 2 playoff seed still in play