Oddsmakers Set Chiefs as Favorites for Super Bowl, Next Year's Super Bowl Too

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs still hope they have two more games to play this season, but that hasn't stopped betting oddsmakers from installing Patrick Mahomes and company as the favorites for the 2021 Super Bowl. 

The Chiefs rank as 7-1 favorites to win next year's Super Bowl, according to BetOnline. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers fall behind them at 8-1 odds, followed by the New England Patriots at 12-1 and the New Orleans Saints 14-1. Among this year's other conference finalists, the Green Bay Packers have the eighth-best odds at 20-1 while the Tennessee Titans are 50-1.

Among Kansas City's rivals in the AFC West, the Chargers sit at 25-1 while the Broncos and Raiders are 50-1.  A total of 14 teams have odds of 25-1 or better and the Chiefs have six games scheduled with that group next season: the Ravens, Patriots, Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Chargers (twice).

At this time last year, the Chiefs were also 7-1 favorites to win the 2020 Super Bowl. The Packers were 16-1 while the 49ers were 40-1 and the Titans 50-1.

The Chiefs are 5-4 favorites to win this year's Super Bowl, followed closely by the 49ers (33-20). The Titans and Packers are 25-2. The Chiefs over the 49ers at 2-1 is the most likely Super Bowl outcome according to the oddsmakers.

Mahomes leads the list of favorites as potential Super Bowl MVP winners at 7-4 odds, followed by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (7-2), Titans running back Derrick Henry (8-1) and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (9-1). 

Other Chiefs candidates on the board for Super Bowl MVP include tight end Travis Kelce (12-1), running back Damien Williams (14-1), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (20-1), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (66-1) and LeSean McCoy (80-1).

No Practice for Chris Jones Wednesday as Chiefs Prep for Titans

TE Travis Kelce worked with the team on Wednesday despite dealing with bruised knee, sore hamstring

Matt Derrick

Salty Frank Clark Relishes Chiefs' Win Over Trash-Talking Carlos Hyde, Texans

Clark took offense when he felt Hyde talked trash following Houston's 31-24 win over Chiefs in Week 6 and gained his retribution on Sunday

Matt Derrick

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

The best photos from the Divisional Round contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium

Matt Derrick

Lamar Jackson, Michael Thomas Win Offensive Player of the Year from 101 Awards

New England CB Stephon Gilmore and Arizona LB Chandler Jones capture conference defensive players

Matt Derrick

Juan Thornhill, Mecole Hardman Land on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Hardman joins list of Chiefs' return specialists who have won spots on All-Rookie team in three of the past five seasons

Matt Derrick

Four Chiefs Named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers

Second-team All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu and Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark snubbed by PFWA

Matt Derrick

“Easy Decision” Holding Chris Jones Out vs. Texans, Andy Reid Says

Reid says Jones is "day-to-day" with a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Wary of Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry in AFC Title Game

Henry piled up 377 yards rushing through Tennessee's two playoff victories, and he rushed for 188 yards and two scores against KC in Week 10

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second-straight season after they rally from a 24-point deficit for a 53-31 win over the Houston Texans

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Shatter Record Books in 51-31 Victory Over Texans

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams all deliver record-setting performances in 24-point playoff rally

Matt Derrick

