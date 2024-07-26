Chiefs Training Camp Injury Report: Justin Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Justin Reid Updates
The Kansas City Chiefs began their first padded practice of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Friday, bringing some good news and some bad news on the injury front.
Wide receiver Justin Watson left Wednesday's practice with a foot injury and did not suit up on Friday. Watson was present and walked down the hill to the practice fields, a positive sign for a player with a foot injury. On Thursday, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Watson has "a minor foot issue and is expected to return to action in a few days."
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned to practice on Friday after missing three consecutive practices due to an illness, reported to be strep throat.
Safety Justin Reid, still on the non-football injury list, was also on the field but not in pads on Friday. Nate Taylor of The Athletic said "it wouldn't shock me" if Reid "misses the majority of training camp."
Another positive injury development of Friday morning comes from cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who was seen returning to the field in full pads after being carted up the hill during Wednesday's practice with apparent concern for the right knee he suffered a torn ACL in during last year's camp.
The Chiefs still have four veterans on the physically unable to perform list, keeping them sidelined as they recover from their respective injuries: defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, defensive end Charles Omenihu, cornerback Jaylen Watson and left guard Joe Thuney.