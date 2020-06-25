Chris Jones Likely Seeking Deal in Range of $21 Million Per Year

According to analysis from NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely seeking a long-term deal worth roughly $21 million per year for his future in KC.

Chadiha notes that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had previously reported that Jones and the Chiefs hadn't made progress in recent weeks because they have not negotiated since Jones was franchise tagged earlier in the offseason. Now, the clock is ticking to the NFL's June 15 deadline, and it seems that the Chiefs and Jones aren't close, according to Chadiha:

Jones actually wanted a significant pay increase before last season began. When the Chiefs traded for defensive end Frank Clark last season, they gave the former Seahawks standout a five-year deal worth $105.5 million, with $63.5 million in guaranteed money. That was the kind of money Jones was looking for last August. The Chiefs thought it was better to focus their efforts on extending Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and letting Jones play out the final year of his rookie deal for just under $1.2 million. It's impossible to think Jones has forgotten that. It's even harder to believe he's not clamoring for an even bigger package than what Kansas City gave Clark. The Indianapolis Colts acquired former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade in March, then rewarded him with a four-year, $84 million extension. Jones improved enough as a willing run defender in 2019 -- that part of his game had consistently been seen as a major weakness -- that he has every right to want a deal in the average salary range of $21 million.

