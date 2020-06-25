Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Chris Jones Likely Seeking Deal in Range of $21 Million Per Year

Joshua Brisco

According to analysis from NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely seeking a long-term deal worth roughly $21 million per year for his future in KC.

Chadiha notes that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had previously reported that Jones and the Chiefs hadn't made progress in recent weeks because they have not negotiated since Jones was franchise tagged earlier in the offseason. Now, the clock is ticking to the NFL's June 15 deadline, and it seems that the Chiefs and Jones aren't close, according to Chadiha:

Jones actually wanted a significant pay increase before last season began. When the Chiefs traded for defensive end Frank Clark last season, they gave the former Seahawks standout a five-year deal worth $105.5 million, with $63.5 million in guaranteed money. That was the kind of money Jones was looking for last August. The Chiefs thought it was better to focus their efforts on extending Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and letting Jones play out the final year of his rookie deal for just under $1.2 million.

It's impossible to think Jones has forgotten that. It's even harder to believe he's not clamoring for an even bigger package than what Kansas City gave Clark. The Indianapolis Colts acquired former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade in March, then rewarded him with a four-year, $84 million extension. Jones improved enough as a willing run defender in 2019 -- that part of his game had consistently been seen as a major weakness -- that he has every right to want a deal in the average salary range of $21 million.

So, if talks are at a stalemate, would it be smart for the Chiefs to attempt to move Jones before the season? Click here to find out.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

I'm still holding out hope that they get a long-term deal done. I think Jones is the best player on the Chiefs' defense, at one of the two most impactful positions. I'm still not sure why the Chiefs seem to disagree.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trading Chris Jones This Late in the Offseason Doesn’t Make Sense

Chris Jones hasn’t signed his franchise tag but barring a complete holdout the chances should be unlikely the star defensive tackle is traded.

ConnerChristopherson

How Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank in Fantasy Football?

When it comes to on-field play, the Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of power rankings but how do they rank in terms of fantasy football?

Tucker D. Franklin

Hoarding, Microchips, Death and Sundays

What the Kansas City Chiefs have to do with hoarding, interpreting dreams, microchips, death and southeast Indiana.

jacobharris

Chiefs Confirm Training Camp will be at Arrowhead in 2020, Return to St. Joseph in 2021

Confirming what was expected after the NFL announced that teams would need to stay home for training camp in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that they will have training camp in KC this year and plan to return to St. Joe in 2021.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Unites with LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' Campaign

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in LBJ's newest project: 'More Than A Vote.'

Joshua Brisco

by

BeInformedIn2020

Eric Bieniemy Expects Head Coaching Job 'When the Timing is Right'

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is remaining patient for his chance to be an NFL head coach, even after two years of being interviewed for other jobs.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill's Receiving Yard Total Set High By Oddsmakers

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 860-yard receiving season last year, oddsmakers are setting Hill’s 2020 total high.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Footballfan55

Eric Bieniemy Becomes Face of the NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit

During a two-day NFL quarterback coaching summit taking place Monday and Tuesday of this week, Black NFL coaches may be getting another chance to prove they're worthy of a next-level job. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy continues to be at the forefront of the NFL's diversity problem.

Joshua Brisco

How Patrick Mahomes' Extension Could Change how the NFL Does Contracts

In a breakdown of the NFL's top looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10. First up: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Joshua Brisco

Andy Reid Honored by ESPYs for Super Bowl LIV Win With Video Tribute

Over four months ago, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl. On Sunday, he was honored with a video tribute during the 2020 ESPYs Awards show.

Tucker D. Franklin