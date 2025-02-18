Could Chiefs Poach Raiders LB Robert Spillane in Free Agency?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
On the defensive side the Chiefs can have a major hole in the middle of the defense. The Chiefs have key defensive players that are set to hit the market next month. It is likely that the Chiefs cannot bring back all their key free agents.
One player the Chiefs will keep a close eye on is from their AFC West division rival, the Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane will be a major fit for the Chiefs. His leadership will serve well for the Chiefs both on and off the field. The Chiefs need a leader in the linebacker room and Spillane will give that. It is a move that makes sense for the Chiefs.
Since being on the Raiders Spillane has been a consistent and great player. The Chiefs see him twice a year and they know how good Spillane is. He has played great against the Chiefs over the last two seasons and now he can make plays for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defensive.
It will be a much-improved defense with Spillane in the middle. It will add to the greatest that Spagnuolo has proven to be calling plays on the defensive side of the ball.
Making this move will make the Chiefs better and their division rival worse. It will be a mistake for the Raiders to let Spillane walk in free agency especially if they lose him the the Chiefs. Something to watch for as we get closer to free agency next month.
