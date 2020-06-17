Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Could Colin Kaepernick End Up in the AFC West?

Joshua Brisco

As the NFL has changed its tone about protests and athlete activism, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has returned to the headlines. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has now said he would "encourage" a team to sign Kaepernick. 

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell told ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

Now, it looks like a potential landing spot for Kaepernick could bring him to the AFC West.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn, one of only three Black NFL head coaches, said that Kaepernick may earn a look in LA.

"That's something that's probably on the workout list," Lynn said. "I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far as his career, what [he wants] to do. But Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback and the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have, but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

More from SI's ChargerReport:

"Kaep was a starting quarterback, a Super Bowl quarterback in this league," Lynn says. "It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list."
And while Kaepernick's past protests might scare off some teams, the Chargers' head coach is no stranger to speaking out against social injustice. Lynn took part in a Black Live Matter march last month in Huntington Beach, an experience he described as "going to a war zone." He has also talked to his players about using their voices in the national dialogue. Perhaps most importantly, Lynn refuses to excuse those conflating Kaepernick's message with anti-military sentiments.
"Everyone should know right now why Colin Kaepernick took a knee," Lynn says. "I'm not going to tell someone how to protest or how not to protest, but Colin Kaepernick took a knee to bring awareness to the situation."

So, could Kaepernick end up in the AFC West? Should he? Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu made his position clear: Kaepernick should be in the NFL.

“I had the luxury to play against him early in my career,” Mathieu said in a video conference with reporters in June. “I definitely feel like he’s worked [to be] a part of any NFL team, whether it be as a starter or backup.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Shouts Out Andy Reid with His Wardrobe

In his Wednesday video conference with reporters, Missouri Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a shout-out to Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid with his wardrobe.

Joshua Brisco

The Thrilling Past and Exciting Future of Kansas City Sports

From the Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, the KC area has had plenty to cheer for in recent years.

Sam Hays

How Much Money Does Andy Reid Make?

How much money does Andy Reid make as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has an estimate of Reid's annual salary.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs Are Too Important To Be Just Another Distraction

Kansas City Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes are going to use the power of their status to call for social and political change. Fans wanting a distraction from reality will have to look elsewhere.

jacobharris

Chiefs to Recognize Juneteenth as Team Holiday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that the team will be observing Juneteenth, Friday, June 19th, as a team holiday. This announcement comes after Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Andy Reid spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Joshua Brisco

Staying Quiet isn't an Option for Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu is voicing his thoughts on social injustice differently than he did when Colin Kaepernick and others knelt during the national anthem four years ago.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs And Their Record-Setting Dominance Over The AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs and their domination over AFC West division opponents Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Witt

The Kansas City Chiefs Should Think Ahead and Extend Travis Kelce

Kansas Chiefs GM Brett Veach has cemented himself as one of the best executives in all of football, but there’s one forward-thinking move he can make now to avoid paying big later. Pay Travis Kelce sooner than later.

Jordan Foote

What are the Biggest Weaknesses for the Chiefs' AFC West Foes?

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly the class of the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will all need to take strides forward to compete with the Chiefs. But where can they improve?

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Remains Appreciative of Saints' Drew Brees

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu still holds respect for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in light of recent comments on kneeling during the national anthem.

Joe Andrews