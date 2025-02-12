Could the Chiefs Trade for Rams' Cooper Kupp?
The Kansas City Chiefs season did not end the way they wanted it to, but by no means was it not another terrific season in Kansas City. Now that the Chiefs have to plan around their path to get back to the playoffs in 2025, could the team consider adding a former Super Bowl MVP to the squad?
The Los Angeles Rams informed their star wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they would be looking to trade him this offseason. After spending every snap of his career in LA, Kupp has the high possibility of ending his career elsewhere. That being said, should the Chiefs even consider the trade?
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, the Chiefs could definitely be in the conversation for Kupp, given that they inquired about his availability earlier in the season when the Rams were down in the dumps to begin the season.
"Kansas City reportedly had discussions with the Rams for Kupp leading up to the deadline, but no deal came to fruition. The main speed bump here is Kupp's $29.7 million cap charge in 2025. That'll need to be readjusted upon arrival, but the Rams are reportedly willingly to eat some of the money on his contract, which could make it more palatable for Kansas City. If they can make the money aspect work, Kupp would be a fascinating addition," Sullivan wrote.
Pairing Kupp's veteran leadership with Xavier Worthy's energy on offense could be the perfect throwing targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the state of several receivers and their 2025 plans up in the air, a trade for Kupp would help the franchise decision making process when deciding which wide receivers they wish to bring back.
"When you also factor in the potential of losing Travis Kelce to retirement, the Chiefs not only need pass catchers, but ones who have shown an ability to be a No. 1 option or at least close to it," Sullivan wrote.
While the Chiefs need to consider their offensive tackle positions after the performance put up in Super Bowl LIX, there are always options to add more pieces to improve the kingdom.
