Does the Eagles Offensive Line Has an Advantage Over the Chiefs?
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
The matchup is going to be a battle of two great teams. Can the Eagles overcome the Chiefs in their second attempt? Will the Chiefs be able to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley? Will the Chiefs finish off the season-making season? These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
The one clear advantage that the Eagles will have over the Chiefs is on the offensive line. The Eagles offensive line is the best in the NFL and has played like it in their whole playoff run. The Eagles want to run the ball and control the clock to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines and off the field where we can do damage.
The Chiefs' defense will be up for the challenge as they are one of the best defensive teams this season and have played well throughout the playoffs.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagunolo will have his defensive ready for anything and everything like he always done. If there is one coach that has proven to be able to stop elite offenses, it has been Spagnuolo. And he has done it before in the Super Bowl.
"You do know according to PFF that the Philadelphia Eagles have the number one offensive line in the National Football League," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "You have that dude Saquon Barkley rush for 2,000 yards this season. It is not like we are asking Jalen Hurts to be the one to deliver the goods against Patrick Mahomes, even though he has to play well. I believe he will."
"Do you know the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line stand an average of six feet, six inches, 338 pounds? That is an average of 26 pounds heavier than the Kansas City Chiefs counterparts... How about keeping him [Mahomes] on the sidelines? Who is capable of that? It is the Philadelphia Eagles."