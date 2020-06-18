Arrowhead Report
Dr. Anthony Fauci Can't See Football in 2020 'Unless Players Are Essentially in a Bubble'

Joshua Brisco

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that "unless players are essentially in a bubble," the NFL is in serious danger of not kicking off in 2020.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, told CNN that NFL players would need to be isolated from the rest of the community and tested on a daily basis to get the best chance at an NFL season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year." 

This evaluation from Dr. Fauci comes days after Ezekiel Elliott and "multiple" other Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN that the league is expecting positive Coronavirus tests.

"So positive tests are going to happen," Goodell said. "The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel."

Dr. Fauci's bubble suggestion tracks with the NBA's plan to restart their season in Orlando, but even as the NBA has already run into some pushback and logistical concerns, the NFL would have to dramatically outdo the NBA's effort. NFL rosters could ultimately include up to approximately 70 players with expanded rosters and practice squads, plus entire coaching and support staffs for 32 teams. Also, unlike the NBA's plan to be in the bubble for the playoff run, NFL teams could be "in the bubble" from late August until early February.

