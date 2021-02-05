GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Eric Fisher, Willie Gay Out, Sammy Watkins Questionable for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce their final injury reports ahead of the Super Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs have listed left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. out for Super Bowl LV this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been listed as questionable.

According to the team's final injury report, Fisher and Gay did not practice all week while Watkins was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Following the game, Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco wrote about the reports surrounding Fisher's availability for the Super Bowl and what the Chiefs offensive line could like.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, where they are likely to have a starting offensive line (from left to right) of Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Reiter, Stefan Wisniewski and Wylie. Only Reiter will finish the season where he began it, and the Chiefs will be starting their third and fourth (if not third and fifth, if Niang had not opted out) options at the tackles across from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush next Sunday.

Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Gay was rehabbing from an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two playoff games but suffered a torn meniscus in practice last week. Gay had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2021 season.

In other injury news, the Buccaneers listed tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Antonio Brown as questionable on their final injury report before the Super Bowl.

Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday practice but has been a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice. Brate was limited on Thursday when he came onto the injury report but did not practice on Friday.

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Fisher, Willie Gay Out, Sammy Watkins Questionable for Super Bowl

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) moves in during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Super Bowl Scouting Report: Chiefs Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Travis Kelce, Chiefs Offense Locked In Ahead Of Super Bowl

Series graphic for Jordan Foote's 100 Players In 100 Days series
Draft

UAB EDGE Jordan Smith Is an Interesting Developmental Prospect for the Chiefs

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) moves in during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Super Bowl Scouting Report: Buccaneers Offense vs. Chiefs Defense

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Honey Badger and The Landlord: The Dichotomy of Tyrann Mathieu's Two Personas

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Is Worth the Investment for the Chiefs

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with center Daniel Kilgore (67) and offensive guard Andrew Wylie (77) at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs' Barber Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Haircuts