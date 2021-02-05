Eric Fisher, Willie Gay Out, Sammy Watkins Questionable for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have listed left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. out for Super Bowl LV this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been listed as questionable.

According to the team's final injury report, Fisher and Gay did not practice all week while Watkins was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Following the game, Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco wrote about the reports surrounding Fisher's availability for the Super Bowl and what the Chiefs offensive line could like.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, where they are likely to have a starting offensive line (from left to right) of Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Reiter, Stefan Wisniewski and Wylie. Only Reiter will finish the season where he began it, and the Chiefs will be starting their third and fourth (if not third and fifth, if Niang had not opted out) options at the tackles across from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush next Sunday.



Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Gay was rehabbing from an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two playoff games but suffered a torn meniscus in practice last week. Gay had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2021 season.

In other injury news, the Buccaneers listed tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Antonio Brown as questionable on their final injury report before the Super Bowl.

Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday practice but has been a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice. Brate was limited on Thursday when he came onto the injury report but did not practice on Friday.