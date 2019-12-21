Chiefs Digest
Family Ties, Friendly Rivalries Highlight Chiefs, Bears Showdown

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kendall Fuller comes from a football family, so Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears won't serve as the first time he's shared a football field with his brother Kyle. 

But it's the first time the brothers and former college teammates will stand on opposing sides of the field in an NFL regular season game.

Fuller said he and his brother call or text almost every day, but the schedule for an NFL player means they don't get to see one another much once training camp starts each summer.

“During the season we rarely all are able to get together, so being able to get the whole fam out the Chicago and just chill, see our nephew and just relax, it will definitely be fun,” Kendall Fuller said.

The Fullers aren't the only family with members on opposing sidelines. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub – who spent nine seasons in the same role with the Bears from 2004 to 2012, will see his Shane on the other side of the field. The younger Toub is an offensive assistant with Chicago.

The Toubs faced off last season in a preseason game, and the family took pictures and had a chance to talk with a lot less pressure. But dad says it's always special when he gets to go back to Chicago, and having the family on hand is “going to be awesome.”

“I'm just so proud of him,” Dave Toub said. “He's young, he's 26 years old, and he's in his second year in the NFL. From what I hear, he's doing a really good job. I'm proud of him."

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, CB Morris Claiborne Out Against Chicago on Sunday Night

Matt Derrick

Newly arrived DE Terrell Suggs expects to make his Chiefs debut when the club visits the Bears in primetime.

Terrell Suggs Brings Reputation as Student of Football to Kansas City

Matt Derrick

Suggs takes meticulous notes, spends "excessive amount" of time watching film preparing to play each week

Healthier Chiefs Start Prep for Chicago Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick

Club believes DE Frank Clark has turned the corner in his battle against stomach bug while pair of cornerbacks continue improving

Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs Off Waivers, Place Alex Okafor on Injured Reserve

Matt Derrick

Suggs reportedly indicated he planned to retire unless claimed by Ravens, but Chiefs taking a chance 37-year-old veteran will play for contender

Andy Reid: Didn't Have to “Put the Hammer Down” Luring Terrell Suggs to Chiefs

Matt Derrick

Suggs expressed interest in playing only for Baltimore, but postseason opportunity, playing with Patrick Mahomes attracted him to Kansas City

Six Chiefs Earn Spots on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Matt Derrick

TE Travis Kelce earns fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod among four Chiefs named starters to the AFC roster

Snap Counts: Chiefs Defense Schemes Building Around Tyrann Mathieu's Versatility

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' defensive lineup evolving as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds new ways to get the most from his star safety

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Okafor injured picking up a sack against Denver quarterback Drew Lock

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.

Frank Clark Feeling on the Upswing After Battling Stomach Illness

Matt Derrick

Clark has 17 tackles, including five for a loss, with three sacks in his last five games despite dealing with a stomach virus