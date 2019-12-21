Family Ties, Friendly Rivalries Highlight Chiefs, Bears Showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kendall Fuller comes from a football family, so Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears won't serve as the first time he's shared a football field with his brother Kyle.

But it's the first time the brothers and former college teammates will stand on opposing sides of the field in an NFL regular season game.

Fuller said he and his brother call or text almost every day, but the schedule for an NFL player means they don't get to see one another much once training camp starts each summer.

“During the season we rarely all are able to get together, so being able to get the whole fam out the Chicago and just chill, see our nephew and just relax, it will definitely be fun,” Kendall Fuller said.

The Fullers aren't the only family with members on opposing sidelines. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub – who spent nine seasons in the same role with the Bears from 2004 to 2012, will see his Shane on the other side of the field. The younger Toub is an offensive assistant with Chicago.

The Toubs faced off last season in a preseason game, and the family took pictures and had a chance to talk with a lot less pressure. But dad says it's always special when he gets to go back to Chicago, and having the family on hand is “going to be awesome.”

“I'm just so proud of him,” Dave Toub said. “He's young, he's 26 years old, and he's in his second year in the NFL. From what I hear, he's doing a really good job. I'm proud of him."