Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Signing with Cleveland Browns
Kadarius Toney has reportedly found a new home. The enigmatic former Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants wide receiver has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns, according to several reports. Ian Rapoport noted that Toney will be signing to Cleveland's practice squad "to work his way back and ease in."
Rapoport also posted on Twitter/X that Toney had previously visited the Seattle Seahawks and "had others lined up" before signing with Cleveland.
Cleveland will be the third team for Toney since being drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In October 2022, the Chiefs acquired Toney from New York in exchange for a 2023 third-round and sixth-round draft pick.
Toney played in 20 regular season games for the Chiefs, recording 41 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns, plus 16 carries for 90 yards and a score on the ground. Toney's Super Bowl punt return and touchdown will live on as his best moments in Kansas City.
Despite some on-field highlights, Toney's time in Kansas City was marred by injuries, mental mistakes, drops, and off-the-field tension. As the 2024 cutdown deadline approached in August, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Toney's Chiefs tenure. When the 53-man roster was due, Toney was let go by the team.
After Toney was waived, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI recounted his view of Toney's final year as a Chief.
"The 2023-24 campaign saw no such luck for Toney," Foote wrote. "He spent almost all of training camp dealing with a knee injury, only to return for Week 1 and struggle all season long. Falling out of favor on the depth chart, he hauled in 27 passes for just 169 yards and a touchdown during the regular season. Toney's 66.7 passer rating when thrown to and 4.4 yards per target were both abysmal, reflected by the quality of his tape."