Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Healthier Chiefs Start Prep for Chicago Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Only one Chiefs player didn't practice on Wednesday as everyone else worked out in full, including newcomer defensive end Terrell Suggs.

Left guard Andrew Wylie was the only one held out. He's listed on the injury report with the shoulder injury sustained in Week 14 at New England along with a sore ankle from Sunday's game against Denver, but it's an illness that held him out on Wednesday.

Running back Damien Williams (rib) was a limited participant. He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but he missed Friday's workout due to an illness. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) also continued working in a limited role as the return from injuries. It remains to be seen if either will play Sunday at Chicago.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was a full participant but appears on the injury report. He exited Sunday's game for a concussion evaluation after a collision with Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who went through Hill in picking off a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Hill was cleared to return to the game. 

Defensive end Frank Clark, who battled a stomach virus the past two weeks, does not appear on Wednesday's injury report. That supports head coach Andy Reid's optimism that Clark has put the ailment behind him.

"He's been doing good,” Reid said. “I'll knock on wood, but I think he is in a good place. They're keeping an eye on him.”

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: LG Andrew Wylie (shoulder/ankle/illness)

Limited participation: RB Damien Williams (rib), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

Full participation: QB Patrick Mahomes (right hand), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), P Dustin Colquitt (right knee), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) and DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow)

Bears Injury Report 

Did not participate: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and OL Bobby Massie (ankle)

Limited participation: none

Full Participation: All others

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terrell Suggs Brings Reputation as Student of Football to Kansas City

Matt Derrick

Suggs takes meticulous notes, spends "excessive amount" of time watching film preparing to play each week

Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs Off Waivers, Place Alex Okafor on Injured Reserve

Matt Derrick

Suggs reportedly indicated he planned to retire unless claimed by Ravens, but Chiefs taking a chance 37-year-old veteran will play for contender

Andy Reid: Didn't Have to “Put the Hammer Down” Luring Terrell Suggs to Chiefs

Matt Derrick

Suggs expressed interest in playing only for Baltimore, but postseason opportunity, playing with Patrick Mahomes attracted him to Kansas City

Six Chiefs Earn Spots on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Matt Derrick

TE Travis Kelce earns fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod among four Chiefs named starters to the AFC roster

Snap Counts: Chiefs Defense Schemes Building Around Tyrann Mathieu's Versatility

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' defensive lineup evolving as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds new ways to get the most from his star safety

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Okafor injured picking up a sack against Denver quarterback Drew Lock

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.

Frank Clark Feeling on the Upswing After Battling Stomach Illness

Matt Derrick

Clark has 17 tackles, including five for a loss, with three sacks in his last five games despite dealing with a stomach virus

Chiefs Plow Through Snow, Broncos in 23-3 Victory

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes throws for 340 yards, two scores, while Travis Kelce eclipses 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth-straight season

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Broncos in Week 15

Matt Derrick

The best photos from the Week 15 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium