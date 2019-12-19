Healthier Chiefs Start Prep for Chicago Bears in Week 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Only one Chiefs player didn't practice on Wednesday as everyone else worked out in full, including newcomer defensive end Terrell Suggs.

Left guard Andrew Wylie was the only one held out. He's listed on the injury report with the shoulder injury sustained in Week 14 at New England along with a sore ankle from Sunday's game against Denver, but it's an illness that held him out on Wednesday.

Running back Damien Williams (rib) was a limited participant. He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but he missed Friday's workout due to an illness. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) also continued working in a limited role as the return from injuries. It remains to be seen if either will play Sunday at Chicago.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was a full participant but appears on the injury report. He exited Sunday's game for a concussion evaluation after a collision with Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who went through Hill in picking off a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Hill was cleared to return to the game.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who battled a stomach virus the past two weeks, does not appear on Wednesday's injury report. That supports head coach Andy Reid's optimism that Clark has put the ailment behind him.

"He's been doing good,” Reid said. “I'll knock on wood, but I think he is in a good place. They're keeping an eye on him.”

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: LG Andrew Wylie (shoulder/ankle/illness)

Limited participation: RB Damien Williams (rib), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

Full participation: QB Patrick Mahomes (right hand), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), P Dustin Colquitt (right knee), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) and DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow)

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and OL Bobby Massie (ankle)

Limited participation: none

Full Participation: All others