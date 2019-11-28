Healthy, Confident Frank Clark Seeks to Prove Himself in Season's Close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark hasn't always felt his best during the first 12 weeks of the 2019 season, but he's confident about his abilities when he's healthy.

“I feel like I'm the best player on the field when I'm on the field,” Clark said. “If I continue to play like that, I've got to feel like I've got a lot of things to prove I feel. I feel like I'm one of the best defensive ends in the league and I feel like I'm going to be the best when it's all said and done when my day comes.”

The problem for Clark in 2019 has been feeling healthy. A pinched nerve that developed during training camp left him feeling less than whole.

“I was hurt in the beginning of the season to start, there was a lot going on that was slowing down that wasn't enabling me to be myself,” Clark said. “The type of player I am, I like to play wild, I like to play with aggression. I play with a lot of flash, I like to play with a lot of aggression in the style of my play.”

With the Chiefs returning from the bye week for the final five games of the season, Clark feel strong and confident again. “In December and November, that's when games are won, that's when championships are won,” he says.

He's ready to put the issues from the first 12 weeks of the season behind him.

“That's not a thing we're even thinking about no more, that's not a thing we're worried about,” Clark said. “It's all been up hill and everything has been getting better and I'm thankful, I'm thankful for my health. Like I said, it comes around at the right time for me to use.”